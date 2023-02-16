History made as Laura McAllister to take up executive position at UEFA

Professor Laura McAllister has become the first ever person from Cymru on a UEFA or FIFA Board in the history of the Football Association of Wales.

The Football Association of Wales announced today that it has received confirmation from UEFA that McAllister is standing unopposed to join the UEFA Executive Committee as its designated female member. This will be the first time that a representative from Wales is elected to a position on European football’s governing body.

It was revealed that Laura McAllister’s candidacy for the female member post on the UEFA Executive Committee is unopposed after the deadline for nominations passed on 5 February. The ballot for the Executive Committee positions will be held on 5April at the UEFA congress in Lisbon where it is anticipated that Laura will be officially elected to the position on the board.

Noel Mooney, FAW Chief Executive, said: “The FAW strategy ‘Our Wales’ commits to having our voice at the top tables of European and world football. When Laura’s position on the UEFA Executive Committee is formally confirmed in April, we will have achieved yet another huge milestone in our strategy, with Laura becoming the first ever person from Cymru on a UEFA or FIFA Board in the history of the Football Association of Wales.

“The FAW represents a modern, progressive nation and I know that Laura’s knowledge and experience will prove a huge asset to the wide and diverse European football family. She will also positively represent Cymru and Welsh football.”

Journey

Professor McAllister has been Deputy Chairperson of UEFA’s Women’s Football Committee and is a member of the UEFA Working Group on Gender Equality.

A former Cymru captain, Professor McAllister won 24 caps at international level and has also been involved in senior roles in sports leadership and governance following her playing career.

Laura McAllister commented: “Welsh football is breaking through a lot of glass ceilings currently and joining the UEFA Executive Committee will be a tremendous achievement for the FAW and a very proud moment for me and my family.

“Once I am officially elected to the Executive Committee at the Congress in April, I will give all I have to working to improve European football and I look forward to contributing towards a bright future for football for everyone in our beautiful game.

“I am very grateful to everyone who has supported me on this journey so far, and to the FAW for nominating me for the UEFA Executive Committee.”

The Executive Committee is UEFA’s supreme executive body. It comprises of the UEFA President, 16 other members elected by a UEFA Congress, plus two elected by the European Club Association and one by the European Leagues.

The Executive Committee is empowered to adopt the regulations and make decisions on all matters that do not fall within the legal or statutory jurisdiction of the UEFA Congress. The Executive Committee essentially manages UEFA.

The election of the UEFA Executive Committee is scheduled to take place on 5 April 2023 at the 47th Ordinary Congress in Lisbon, where it is expected that Professor McAllister’s position will be officially confirmed.

