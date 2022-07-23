Holiday in Devon rather than Wales or Cornwall because of ‘weird place names’ advises Telegraph

The Telegraph newspaper has advised its readers to holiday in Devon rather than Wales or Cornwall because the “place names are weird”.

The newspaper’s travel writer Ed Grenby, in an article about how to survive the school holidays with children, advised readers that Wales was “cheaper” for holidays but that the place names was a downside.

Cornwall and Welsh place names share a common root in Brythonic. Ed Grenby advised holidaymakers to go to Devon instead.

“Devon is pretty much identical – but quieter, nearer, cheaper and the place names are less weird [than Cornwall],” he said.

“South Wales is quieter, nearer and cheaper still, though the place names are also weird.”

The advice was included in an article on “16 golden rules for surviving any UK summer holiday,” one of which was that “Cornwall’s for amateurs”.

“Do the Duchy and you’re essentially paying a 20 per cent ‘putting the jam on the scone first instead of the clotted cream’ premium,” he said.

He added: “In Norfolk it’s the people that are weird. Go any further north than The Wash, meanwhile, and the people are great but you risk frostbite if dip your toes in the sea.”

The Telegraph said that these were “the rules that can make or break a British holiday”. Ed Grenby is a former editor of Britain’s best-selling holiday title The Sunday Times Travel Magazine.

