Holiday in Devon rather than Wales or Cornwall because of ‘weird place names’ advises Telegraph
The Telegraph newspaper has advised its readers to holiday in Devon rather than Wales or Cornwall because the “place names are weird”.
The newspaper’s travel writer Ed Grenby, in an article about how to survive the school holidays with children, advised readers that Wales was “cheaper” for holidays but that the place names was a downside.
Cornwall and Welsh place names share a common root in Brythonic. Ed Grenby advised holidaymakers to go to Devon instead.
“Devon is pretty much identical – but quieter, nearer, cheaper and the place names are less weird [than Cornwall],” he said.
“South Wales is quieter, nearer and cheaper still, though the place names are also weird.”
The advice was included in an article on “16 golden rules for surviving any UK summer holiday,” one of which was that “Cornwall’s for amateurs”.
“Do the Duchy and you’re essentially paying a 20 per cent ‘putting the jam on the scone first instead of the clotted cream’ premium,” he said.
He added: “In Norfolk it’s the people that are weird. Go any further north than The Wash, meanwhile, and the people are great but you risk frostbite if dip your toes in the sea.”
The Telegraph said that these were “the rules that can make or break a British holiday”. Ed Grenby is a former editor of Britain’s best-selling holiday title The Sunday Times Travel Magazine.
Yeah. More Telegraph scattergun xenophobia and indeed regionphobia? Why give them the air of publicity? It does not drive support for independence. It just makes people angry. Better to set out the case for independence rather than remind us daily how the English establishment demeans is at every opportunity.
otherwise all you’re going to stimulate is the same people making the same snarky clap-backs as usual. It is tedious, spreads bad moods and accomplishes nothing. Be better.
Like what you are saying….but your comment lacks the how of what you think should be done.
It’s all very well wandering around being morally superior and oh-so-sensitive, but you aren’t offering anything constructive other than a less snarky clap-back.
Is this what happens when xenophobes run out of foreigners to hate?… It reminds me of that group of headcase who decided that anyone who wasn’t Maulim could be killed because they were the ones oppressing the Muslims in whatever country it was…then they decided that Muslims who were perceived to be helping the regimes they were fighting against were viable targets…..then they decided that any Muslim who wasn’t Muslim enough to their tastes was also a viable target for being killed…..in the end the terrorist group split apart because of factional differences that had arisen out of questions of… Read more »
The only use articles like this have is as a mirror, held up to various (mainly) english media types, the likes of that complete co*k james o’brien and other tory shills who think the torygraph is a decent paper.
The in-house paper of the Empire is suggesting a further retreat from the imperial boundaries🤣🤣🤣
This applies to all Celtic countries the place names are quite normal even unique.
People at the Telegraph need to expand their understanding of our languages .