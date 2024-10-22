Holiday lets plans for historic coaching inn turned down

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

A bid to convert an historic pub into holiday accommodation has been unanimously rejected by planners.

Cyngor Gwynedd had received an application for the change of use of the ground floor of the Vaynol Arms, at Pentir from a public house into two self-contained holiday lets.

The historic tavern and coaching inn dates back to the mid-18th century and once formed part of the Faenol Estate.

Submitted by Paul Roberts of Sylfaen Associates Ltd the plans had provoked a strong local reaction. More than 1,200 signed an online petition to “Save the Vaynol Arms, Pentir, Bangor”.

Community use

The Pentir Action Group also vowed to save the building for community use after the pub’s owner Duncan Gilroy had argued that running the business was not a “viable option”.

Planning officers recommended the application be refused. The committee agreed unanimously and rejected it with 14 votes against.

It was the third time plans to convert the pub had come before the committee. Two previous applications were also rejected for reasons of “lack of information to justify the loss of a community resource”.

The main change with the latest application, was the inclusion of a “viability report” from Dabro & Associates, Licensed and Leisure Property Consultants.

Cllr Dafydd Meurig said there was “nothing in the report offers any justification or offers any evidence to justify closing the pub”.

Financial report

A financial report to offer an overview of the position of the business was required but “no sound financial evidence has been submitted”, he added.

“It also does not appear that the community group has also presented evidence,” cllr Meurig said.

The application had been brought to the committee by the local member over concerns for “a loss of an important community resource and create an excess of holiday accommodation provision”.

The head of the planning department had considered it “appropriate” to be considered “due to the public interest”.

During a consultation the Pentir Community Council wrote: “It is quite obvious that this is the third submission of their original application and, in reality, they have not added anything…

“It was mentioned in our original objection that this historic building has been a community destination for decades while an excess of holiday units already exists either in this rural area or have been granted planning permission not far from this site.

“We therefore object on the grounds of excess, as well as having a situation which disturbs the amenities of neighbouring residents.”

Blow

Public speaker Kevin Roberts described the loss of the popular pub as “a huge blow” to local residents and surrounding villages.

Outlining the case, planning officer Keira Sweenie said the community group had “remained of the view that their proposals to run a business from the site were viable” – but noted “no evidence was presented”.

A business plan by the applicants describing three holiday unit for up to 12 people was also unable to be considered as it concerned “a different application”. There had also been “ no attempt to sell the property but to rent it as a business,” she said. There was also “no date indication when the property was rented” and “no evidence to show it had been advertised for three months consecutively”.

Planners concluded in their report that there was a “lack of clear evidence that the business was not financially viable when it closed (and prior to that), and that it cannot be sold / let as a facility that could be financially viable in the future.

“It is not believed that sufficient information has been submitted with the application to justify the loss of an important community facility that

would happen if this public house is lost permanently”.

Cllr Meurig asked the committee: “I hope you will refuse the application in accordance with policy ISA 2 – protection of community resources.”

Cllr Edgar Wyn Owen proposed refusal, and then Cllr Gruff Williams seconded. Cllr Williams added: “I used to drink in the Vaynol, I hope we will see it open again.”

