Hollywood glitz from Reynolds and McElhenney an ‘absolute gamechanger’ for north Wales tourism

The global publicity generated by Wrexham AFC’s Hollywood owners is attracting high-spending international visitors to north Wales, according to a tourism chief.

Jim Jones, the Chief Executive of North Wales Tourism, described the impact of A-listers Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds taking over the club as “an absolute gamechanger”.

The subsequent success of the club on the pitch and the popularity of the hit TV series, Welcome to Wrexham, are attracting a growing global audience.

On the map

Mr Jones was speaking ahead of the annual Go North Wales Tourism Awards at Venue Cymru in Llandudno on Thursday, November 21.

The Oscars-style ceremony to celebrate the heroes of the tourism and hospitality industry, supported by headline sponsor Harlech Foodservice, will be hosted by former BBC journalist and TV presenter Sian Lloyd who hails from Wrexham

The window for submissions in 18 categories is open until Monday, October 7, and more details can be found here.

Mr Jones said: “People from across the world, not just North America, are watching Welcome to Wrexham to they have done a brilliant job in terms of putting us on the map. It’s also generated a lot of community pride in Wrexham.

“It’s now really important that we seize this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to ensure that the whole of the region makes the most of it.

“The benefits are already rippling out across north Wales because a number of the people coming to Wrexham are starting to explore farther afield and discovering the other delights we have to offer.

“Wrexham is a dyed in the wool Welsh club and our national identity and culture are gems that set us apart and make us a unique destination.

“What we’d like is to persuade more of the people who come to watch a game and have a look around Wrexham to then go on and spend a couple more days touring north Wales.

“I know from speaking to people all over the world that they know about Wrexham and they want to come and visit.

“At one time, Chester was seen as the gateway to north Wales that mantle has now been passed well and truly to Wrexham.

“It’s already big help in terms of trying to attract the international market of high spending visitors. That’s where we have traditionally been weak in Wales, compared with Scotland and Ireland. That’s now changing because the global profile is really, really high.

“Once you attract people to Wrexham it opens the door to everything else that north Wales has to offer – and that’s the key.

“Something else that has transformed our image in north Wales is the investment in adventure tourism.

“We already had the iconic mountains of Eryri and the world heritage sites – including our famous castles, the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct and more recently the recognition of the slate areas of north west Wales.

“From around 2015 onwards we’ve seen the emergence of brilliant, world-first attractions like Zip World and Rib Ride which has given us the confidence to justifiably brand ourselves as the Adventure Capital of Europe.

“In the UK no-one has got what we’ve got and everything is in such close proximity geographically and there is now huge investment going into hotel infrastructure and we need to keep that momentum going.

“We’ve got all the ingredients and what’s happening in Wrexham is the icing on the cake.

“It can be a massive catalyst in promoting not just Wrexham itself, but the whole of north Wales.”

Potential

He added: “At the awards we will be celebrating the best of the best in our tourism and hospitality industry.

“Although we’ve taken an almighty battering in recent years as a result of the pandemic and other factors, the sector has the potential to lead north Wales on the road to future prosperity.

“So, we want to salute the frontline heroes of the industry and give them the recognition that they deserve.

“We’re well aware how hard it is to run a business in Wales at the moment and we’re not just going to be honouring the achievements of the winners on the night but also the resilience, skill and ingenuity of everybody working in the sector.

“This year is even more important because our winners and represent north Wales at the Welsh Tourism Awards in March of next year.

“Our sponsors have embraced what we are all about in bringing north Wales together as a region and to celebrate what’s going on. Their support is absolutely vital in organising this showcase and we’re looking forward to having a great evening.”

David Cattrall, managing director of headline sponsors Harlech Foodservice, said: “We are absolutely delighted to once again be the headline sponsor of this wonderful awards ceremony which is a brilliant showcase for the tourism and hospitality sector in north Wales.

“This is our opportunity to give something back and celebrate the achievements of our core customers.

“We believe with a passion that Wales in general and north Wales in particular is the finest must-visit destination in the whole of the UK.

“We have the full package, with amazing scenery, world class attractions allied to our unique heritage and culture and it is right that we celebrate the fantastic people who work in the sector.”

To make a nomination go to: https://gonorthwalestourismawards.website/award-categories/

Hotel of the Year

Go B&B, Inn and Guest House of the Year

Go Self Catering of the Year

Go Glamping, Camping, Caravanning and Holiday Park of the Year

Go Attraction of the Year

Go Activity or Experience of the Year

G o Best Event of the Year Award

o Best Event of the Year Award Go Eating Out Experience Award

Go Tourism Supplier of the Year Award

Go Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award

Go Pet Friendly Award

Go Rising Star Award

New Tourism Business of the Year Award

Go Marketing & Media Recognition Award

Go Cruise North Wales Award – The Best Immersive and Sustainable Tour

Go Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award

Go Resilience and Innovation Award

Go North Wales Service to Tourism Award

