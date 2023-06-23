Hollywood meets Hollywood: Ryan Reynolds to star in Celebrity Bake Off?

Are we about to see Ryan Reynolds starring on our screens in Celebrity Bake Off?

That’s the question everyone is asking after Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds shared a picture of himself with Great British Bake Off presenters Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood

The Wrexham AFC co-owner was pictured with the Bake Off judges as the trio posed outside the famous tent, home to Great British Bake Off contestants.

Celebrity Bake Off is filmed in conjunction with Stand Up To Cancer, and has previously featured US celebs such as Teri Hatcher and David Schwimmer.

Sharing the snap on his Twitter and Instagram, Ryan wrote: “A full and unconditional hug of pure serotonin.”

While there was no reason given behind the pic, the Deadpool star has previously revealed he and his wife Blake Lively love the show.

In 2019 he told People magazine at the premiere of his movie 6 Underground: “We live in a world that’s pretty divisive right now and there’s a lot going on. And I like that show just because it’s a nice thing to watch at night.

He added: “Everybody on the show is nice to each other, which I find refreshing. It’s not really about anything that’s going to remind you of chaos.”

The star is in the UK filming Deadpool 3 at Pinewood Studios, so it could just be that he was invited to the set of one of his favourite shows, which is an hour’s drive away from the studios at Welford Park in Berkshire.

Although there are many fans praying that we get to see the actor slaving away over a hot oven while contemplating a soggy bottom.

Full and unconditional hug of pure serotonin pic.twitter.com/hbszxS3Sj6 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 23, 2023

