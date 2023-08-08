Hollywood style sign appears on hillside overlooking National Eisteddfod

A huge Hollywood-style sign has been put up on a hillside overlooking the Maes by a group of Eisteddfod supporters

The Boduan sign has been erected on Moel y Penmaen, which stands 500 feet above sea level and can be clearly seen from miles around.

Members of the Boduan, Ceidio and Rhydyclafdy fund-raising committee decided to make the sign as part of the efforts to brighten up their area.

Delyth Wyn Rowlands said they sourced plywood boards from local builders merchants Huws Gray Ltd.

Huws Gray and Armon Williams who works for the company supported the project and Dafydd Llewelyn Williams got to grips with the boards and cut out the letters.

Local farmers

Delyth said: “Two local farmers sorted out the problem of getting the boards and the scaffolding poles to the site and helped to put them in place.

“We added a flagpole and the Welsh flag has been flying proudly and looking down on the Maes since the Eisteddfod started.”

Fun

She said the other local landmark, Garn Boduan which has a hillfort built soon after Roman occupation, is too far away from the Eisteddfod Maes to have a sign

Delyth added the committee, like other fund-raising committees, have placed various signs around roads leading to the Eisteddfod.

“We’ve decorated an old tractor and put a teepee tent up with wellington poking out from the base. Its all just a bit of fun.

“And in the layby at Boaduan, near the church, we’ve set up cutout type models of the Archdruid and other members of the Gorsedd and added a couplet from poet Iestyn Tyne.

“It’s all a bit of fun and we’ve really enjoyed the whole process of getting ready for the Eisteddfod,” she said.

