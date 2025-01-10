Holyhead port to resume pre-storm level of activity next week

Holyhead port is expected to return to normal passenger and freight services after disruption caused by Storm Darragh.

All ferry services at the port, owned by Stena Line, were cancelled before the Christmas period after stormy weather appeared to damage infrastructure in early December.

Parcel deliveries were delayed and thousands of people travelling home for Christmas were affected.

In December, Stena Line announced the port would re-open the Terminal 5 berth, subject to reasonable weather conditions, on January 16.

On Friday, Irish premier Simon Harris spoke with the Welsh First Minister Eluned Morgan.

Partially re-open

Both leaders welcomed confirmation that the port would partially re-open next Thursday, which is expected to accommodate the same volume of freight and passenger services prior to Storm Darragh.

Mr Harris said: “The First Minister and I acknowledged the intensive engagement between ministers, port and ferry operators and by industry on both sides over recent weeks to develop contingency arrangements to facilitate the movement of people and freight between Ireland and Great Britain following the widescale disruption caused by Storm Darragh.

“We discussed the importance in the longer term of continuing to work together to ensure resilience of sea connectivity between Wales and Ireland.

“I welcomed the establishment by the Welsh Government of a taskforce to ensure that the Port of Holyhead meets the future needs of both Ireland and Wales, and the confirmation by the First Minister that she would ensure the representation of Irish interests on that taskforce.”

President of the Irish Road Haulage Association Ger Hyland welcomed the news and said decisions needed to be taken to ensure we “never again find ourselves in the position that we were in before Christmas… we have to have other options other than Holyhead”.

