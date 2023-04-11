Watch: Holyhead shooting – appeal for missing gun after police make arrests

Police have made arrests after two men were seen wrestling for a gun which went off near a popular attraction in Holyhead yesterday morning (10 April).

A Twitter user captured video of the incident as the two men grappled for control of the weapon and at least one shot was heard.

An appeal has been launched for the missing gun after the incident.

Ynys Môn MP Virginia Crosbie said: “This is a shocking incident that happened in broad daylight in our community.

“I praise the police for making arrests quickly and for the brave member of the public who filmed what was happening.

“This is thankfully a very rare occurrence on the island but one that must be dealt with. Guns and violence have no place on Ynys Môn.

“I would appeal for anyone who knows where the gun is or who knows anything about what happened to get in touch with North Wales Police.”

I’m sorry but what the fuck has happened to Holyhead! Cinema and play centre where kids flood in and out of all day pic.twitter.com/6Ri0qrVcyL — Paul🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿lowies®️ (@Paul88lowies) April 10, 2023

Ynys Môn MS Rhun ap Iorwerth said “This is a very concerning incident, and although thankfully extremely rare, any crime involving guns will obviously cause anxiety.

“I have contacted North Wales Police and will be discussing with the Chief Inspector what steps are being taken to tackle gun crime on the island.

“Rare as they are, ONS figures suggest a small increase in crimes involving guns in our police force area last year, so every step must be taken to tackle that and to keep our communities safe.”

Gun shot

Councillor Pip O’Neill who represents Holyhead Town on Isle of Anglesey County Council told Nation.Cymru that he heard the gun going off yesterday morning.

Coun O’Neill said: “Something like this is a rarity for Holyhead but the police were there pretty quick and swiftly got on top of the situation. As a community we’re grateful to them.

“I live just around the corner from where it happened. It was by the Empire Cinema and I heard the shot – it was quite early in the morning; it must have been around 9.30am.

“It’s quite shocking – I went round there after and I could see a rock on the ground circled as evidence. Later in the afternoon a video emerged of two guys wrestling and a gun going off.”

Affray

A statement from North Wales Police confirmed three people had been arrested following the incident that took place on Newry Street, Holyhead, at around 8.30am.

“During the incident, it would appear what is believed to be a firearm was discharged, however, no injuries were reported,” it said.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of affray and have since been released under investigation.

A third man was also arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of a firearm with intent and has since been released on conditional bail.

Detective Inspector Lisa Jones said: “We are aware footage of the incident has been shared across social media, attracting widespread comments.

“Our investigations into the incident are ongoing and I am asking anyone who captured the incident on camera to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“Anyone else who witnessed the incident or anyone with information is also urged to get in touch on 101, or via the website, quoting reference A051764.”

