Holywell field could soon be a glamping site for pilgrims

Rory Sheehan, Local Democracy Reporter

A field in Holywell is being earmarked for a glamping site due to the significance of the area to pilgrims visiting its religious sites.

Flintshire Council has received a change of use planning application for a field near Monastery Road, Brynford, where five glamping pods and three log cabins would be situated.

A previous application had been refused but this application sees a reduction in the number of pods and cabins.

The planning and heritage statement submitted with the application says: “The site is comprised of undeveloped farmland with trees along its boundaries, apart from a low stone wall and gated entrance to the south, and a section of wire fencing which is connected with the adjacent Coach House.

“The site is mainly bounded by trees, with very few gaps in the treeline on Monastery Road. The site is located outside of the settlement boundaries of both Carmel and Gorsedd and therefore lies within the open countryside.

“It is believed that the site would be valuable in terms of tourism because of the significance of the area to pilgrims who come to visit the local religious sites.”

Heritage sites

The location of the proposed development is close to a number of designated heritage sites, including a Grade II-listed telephone box on Monastery Road, a Grade II listed Franciscan Gothic Friary, and St Winefride’s Chapel and Well.

The applicants believe that if plans are given the go-ahead then the development would provide quality tourist accommodation for people visiting those sites.

The statement added: “The proposed site would be beneficial to the area, as it would provide much-needed good quality tourist accommodation to visitors of the surrounding heritage assets.

“The site would be developed in such a way as to consider the sensitivity of the Conservation Area and its surrounding rich heritage assets and therefore this would be taken into account in the design and materials used for the buildings on the site.”

Flintshire Council’s planning committee will make a decision on the application at a future date.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

