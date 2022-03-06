Home Office accused of playing to an ‘anti-refugee’ audience over handling of Ukraine crisis

A Plaid Cymru MP has accused the UK Government of ‘making the right noises’ yet ‘keeping the door shut when’ it comes to helping refugees from Ukraine.

Liz Saville Roberts, MP for Dwyfor Meirionydd, was speaking on BBC Politics Wales this morning and responding to the suggestion that current UK Government initiatives could allow for up to 200k Ukrainians to come to the UK.

Compared to the actions which countries within the EU, such as Germany and Ireland, are taking to support people fleeing from Ukraine, she called the efforts from the Home Office ‘shameful’ and said it was assuming that most people were ‘anti-refugee.’

She also said that there was little difference between the current measures and what she called the Home Office’s ‘appalling behaviour’ towards people escaping the humanitarian crises in Syria and Afghanistan.

She said: “We only have to compare what’s happening with the UK and what the Home Office is permitting and choosing to permit, with that which our neighbours are doing.

“Just as an example from Germany, where Germany is offering to buy train tickets for refugees from Ukraine, to anywhere within the EU countries and our neighbours, very close to me here where I am today in Ireland of course, they’re offering refugees to come on the Ukrainian passport for three years.”

‘Anti-refugee’

“It does make us wonder, because we were told that under the Brexit regulations, the Home Office and the government would be freed up to do what they would wish to do.

“We can only jump to the conclusion really that the Home Office now is very happy to make some of the right noises when they’re pushed in that direction because they’re afraid to be on the wrong side in the history books, but they are still really playing to an audience which they assumed to be anti-refugee.

“And we’re not really seeing all that much difference to the way the Syrian refugees were treated. Only earlier last year in Afghanistan, when we see humanitarian crisis, how appallingly the Home Office actually behaves.

“The Home Office is making the right noises but as for here in Wales, where we aspire to be a nation of sanctuary, where we could do so much more, what we’re seeing as the Home Office, shamefully at this time, still keeping the door shut.”

