Home Office deletes tweet which implies Suella Braverman is ‘great injustice’

The Home Office hastily deleted a social media post on Tuesday which contained some questionable wording seemingly aimed at Suella Braverman.

The Tweet included a video of the Home Secretary and a caption that read: “It is time to put an end to one of the great injustices in modern Britain. The Home Secretary, @SuellaBraverman”.

The post which was uploaded to the Home Office’s official Twitter account was deleted shortly after and replaced with the same video with a new caption that didn’t imply Braverman is a “great injustice”.

The Home Office’s Twitter account has over one million followers, plenty of whom screen grabbed the original post and shared it in the thread of the edited version.

One Twitter user said: “Typical, the first time I agree with what she said, they delete it.”

Some called for the promotion of the Home Office worker who had published the post with one sharing a screen grab with the caption: “Quality tweet by some disgruntled legend in the Home Office.”

Some Twitter users even suggested the bungle may have been a deliberate “coded help signal” from those working for Suella Braverman.

Another Twitter user pointed out that once something is shared on social media, it’s difficult to remove it entirely saying: “It would be a shame if that tweet pointing out something obvious were to be shared widely even though the Home Office has deleted it.”

The re-worded Home Office tweet said: “The grooming gangs scandal is one of the greatest injustices in modern Britain. Home Secretary Suella Braverman on government measures to put an end to the abuse.”

