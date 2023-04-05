Home Office deletes tweet which implies Suella Braverman is ‘great injustice’
The Home Office hastily deleted a social media post on Tuesday which contained some questionable wording seemingly aimed at Suella Braverman.
The Tweet included a video of the Home Secretary and a caption that read: “It is time to put an end to one of the great injustices in modern Britain. The Home Secretary, @SuellaBraverman”.
Replaced
The post which was uploaded to the Home Office’s official Twitter account was deleted shortly after and replaced with the same video with a new caption that didn’t imply Braverman is a “great injustice”.
The Home Office’s Twitter account has over one million followers, plenty of whom screen grabbed the original post and shared it in the thread of the edited version.
One Twitter user said: “Typical, the first time I agree with what she said, they delete it.”
Some called for the promotion of the Home Office worker who had published the post with one sharing a screen grab with the caption: “Quality tweet by some disgruntled legend in the Home Office.”
Some Twitter users even suggested the bungle may have been a deliberate “coded help signal” from those working for Suella Braverman.
Shared
Another Twitter user pointed out that once something is shared on social media, it’s difficult to remove it entirely saying: “It would be a shame if that tweet pointing out something obvious were to be shared widely even though the Home Office has deleted it.”
The re-worded Home Office tweet said: “The grooming gangs scandal is one of the greatest injustices in modern Britain. Home Secretary Suella Braverman on government measures to put an end to the abuse.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
It seems to me that the Tory Cabinet looks like a line-up of people with behavioural issues that can bedevil the human psyche…
The ease with which the Prime Minister and his ministers can lie to Joe Public is a case in point…
Statistics watchdog rebukes Sunak for blatant LYING…
The Thumb…very important digit for right wing politicians, Cruella’s is larger than that of Fat Shanks and Trump (both share the same little fist syndrome) which is somehow significant. When is a smile not a smile? When it creases the Tory countenance, for then it is the most unhealthy of smirks, a window on the soul, like the eyes…
Shouldn’t Braverman be chasing down all these dodgy MP’s backdoor fundraising schemes ? Tory Friends of every country in the world except this one…
Especially with so many friends of Mr Modi’s India now at the very top of government. India must be favourite now that Russia and China are in the doghouse, someone should do some journalism and come up with a comprehensive list, a whose who, where and how much ? I see we are pinching 900 nurses from somewhere they are more likely very much needed, shame on the NHS…
Guess who is losing her seat, let us hope that the good people of Fareham and Waterlooville choose to rid us of this nasty and evil minded person…