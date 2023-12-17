Home Office struggling to source planes for Rwanda plan – report
The Home Office said it has “robust plans” for flights to Rwanda, following reports airlines have so far refused to sign contracts to take part in the flagship asylum policy.
The Sunday Times reported that firms have so far declined to sign up over fears of damage to their reputations from taking part in the plan.
According to the paper, ministers have since appointed an agent to source a commercial aircraft supplier willing to ferry migrants to the African nation if and when the scheme becomes operational.
A failure to do so raises the prospect of the Ministry of Defence and the RAF stepping in.
Robust plans
Home Official officials insist that if and when the Rwanda legislation becomes law, there will be flights available.
A Government spokesman said: “The Government is committed to doing whatever it takes to stop the boats and get flights to Rwanda off the ground as soon as possible.
“Rwanda is ready to welcome large numbers of people and we have robust plans in place for future flights following discussions with a range of companies.”
The same paper also reported that Boscombe Down, north of Salisbury, is intended to be used as the airfield for flights. But it reported it still requires considerable investment to improve fencing and security.
Headache
Any further complications to the Rwanda scheme would prove a major headache for the Prime Minister, who is battling to see flights take off before the next general election – expected before January 2025.
Mr Sunak moved a step forward this week in his efforts to revive the Rwanda scheme after the Supreme Court defeat.
He managed to see off threats of a backbench rebellion to comfortably pass his legislation in the Commons at second reading.
This lot could not ‘plan ‘ their way out of a paper bag! No chance that they can ‘humanely’ solve the current immigrant crisis. So much need and poverty and war in the World, Much of which has been caused by the UK and USA Governments!
Any firm signing up for this will be forever stained with people trafficking to dangerous countries.
But at the to of all this is a hateful spiteful government, that whilst the country is sinking further into the mire scream “stop the boats”. The country cares for people that are vulnerable, it also cares for the energy costs and NHS, it cares for the saving lost and covid death, but these in power “but but but stop the boats”.
This is the worst government I have ever lived through.