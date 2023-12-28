Homes left without power as Storm Gerrit lashes Wales

Storm Gerrit has wreaked havoc on the travel network and left some homes without power.

High winds and heavy rain on Wednesday (December 27) night caused flying debris and damage to some homes.

Gusts

National Grid has reported that there are still several locations without power in west Wales.

The Met Office recorded wind gusts of 83mph at Capel Curig in north Wales and there were reports of thunder and lighting in south Wales.

36 “be prepared” flood alerts remain in place on Thursday (December 28) morning at locations across Wales.

Natural Resources Wales has also issued a flood warning for isolated farms, properties and roads in the lower Towy valley.

Some roads were closed by South Wales Police and Dyfed Powys Police due to fallen trees and traffic management measures were was put in place on the Britannia Bridge in north Wales with lane closures in both directions in preparation for the high winds.

Storm Gerrit has now passed over Wales but there is a possibility of another named storm – Storm Henk – hitting the UK at the weekend.

Tornado

Across the border, a “localised tornado” is believed to have caused significant damag to homes in Stalybridge, Tameside.

The Tornado and Storm Research Organisation said a detailed site investigation would need to be undertaken before it can confirm the damage was caused by a rare British tornado.

The Met Office said: “Last night a supercell thunderstorm crossed Greater Manchester causing damage. We know from our Dopplar radar that it had a strong rotating updraft.

“Whilst we don’t yet have surface data to confirm, the presence of these features suggests a tornado at the surface was likely.”

