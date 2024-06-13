Homes Under the Hammer star reveals update on Welsh pub

Stephen Price

Homes Under the Hammer star, Martin Roberts, has given an update on his Welsh hotel and pub, sharing a video of the striking views nearby which he compares to Switzerland.

Martin purchased The Hendrewen in Blaencwm in the Rhondda Fawr ‘on impulse’ over three years ago, estimating the total cost of renovations to be over half a million pounds.

Martin’s journey from buying the hotel and pub to its ongoing renovations and aim to become a community hub once again has delighted his legions of social media followers.

Famously, he kept his ‘impulse purchase’ from his wife in its early days, but hasn’t looked back since.

It was while on location for his popular daytime TV series that Martin’s love for Wales and the Welsh grew, and his passion is evident in almost every social media post where he shares his excitement at every stage in the process.

“Like Switzerland”

In the video shared to his tens of thousands of followers, Martin shares a view from the immediate vicinity of the Hendrewen.

Among the hashtags, including “Oops I bought a pub”, he says: “You know I have days when I really do question why I’m doing all this.

“I’ve basically come for a little walk in the immediate vicinity of the pub. This is Blaencwm, this is the valley that the pub is situated in and that is the pub there.

Panning the camera around at the astonishing views, Martin shares: “Look at where it’s situated. This is the Welsh valleys. It could be Switzerland or Austria.

“It’s just simply stunning and it takes me back to why I fell in love with this place in the first place. This is why I’m doing it.

Alluding to the bumps along the way, he added: “Yes, the hassles are huge, yes there has been some horrendous delays and unexpected hiccups in the plan.”

Before ending his video with a laugh, Martin concludes: “But I’m going to end up with the Hendrewen here with that view and the restaurant.”

Possible TV series

In April 2024, Martin shared a post on his Instagram account asking for people’s general opinion on launching a TV series called “Oops! I Bought a Pub,” receiving an overwhelmingly positive response – with some 96% in favour.

Roberts joins a growing number of English celebrities such as Kate Humble and Bear Grylls moving to Wales and documenting their journeys to the delight of audiences and the Welsh media alike – and the popularity of My Welsh Chapel Dream at the moment suggests that Martin might be on to a winner.

