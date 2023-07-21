Honorary Fellowship awarded to double Paralympian Pippa Britton OBE

Double Paralympian and double World Champion Pippa Britton OBE has been awarded an Honorary Fellowship by the University of South Wales (USW).

Pippa has had a record-breaking career, and is Wales’s most successful archer, finishing on the podium in six consecutive para-archery World Championships and representing Wales in able-bodied competitions more than 20 times.

During her career she received major spinal surgery twice and has used these experiences as a way of providing inspiration to others.

Pippa has since retired from competing but has used her experience as a way of giving back, becoming a motivational speaker, and stepping into the role of vice-chair on various boards including for Sport Wales, the UK Anti-Doping campaign, and the British Paralympic Association.

Honoured

Pippa is also an ambassador for charity, BRIT, which provides support for young adult mental health in the UK.

Through BRIT, Pippa represents Welsh educational institutions, including the University of South Wales.

Pippa was awarded an OBE in The King’s Birthday Honours List 2023.

Pippa was presented with the honour at Newport’s International Convention Centre Wales (ICC Wales) on Thursday 20 July.

Pippa said: “I’m very proud and very honoured to be getting my honorary fellowship from the University of South Wales and to be recognised for not only my sporting career, but for my ongoing work in the sport and health sector.

“I always want to be the best at what I am doing and am lucky enough now to do what I am best at, for the benefit of others. If I have a message, its to not let your past define you, work hard and dream big and adapt to all the changes life throws at you. Laugh often and never give up when you have a goal to work towards.”

