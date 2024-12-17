Hopes for haunted pub to be transformed into homes

Alec Doyle – Local democracy reporter

The owners of a haunted historic pub in Holywell are hoping that plans to transform it into homes are approved at the third time of asking.

The Talacre Arms has been subject to two previous planning applications, in 2021 and 2023, to turn the decaying former hostelry into accommodation.

Situated within the conservation area in Holywell, the pub is not itself protected as a listed building.

Iconic

Despite this previous applications were rejected after seeking to demolish the pub due to its prominence and history as an iconic landmark.

Applicant Steven Sumner has worked with Flintshire County Council’s planning department to revise his plans – addressing concerns over protected species and the design and layout of the accommodation and officers will recommend that councillors grant permission when the planning committee meets on Wednesday.

The 19th Century inn on New Road is an imposing presence on the route between Holywell town Centre, the Holy Well of St Winifride’s – the Christian pilgrimage site which gives Holywell its name – and the historic Greenfield Valley.

Spooky

It is also reportedly home to some spooky goings-on, including reports of locked doors being opened, bottles going missing and light bulbs dropping out of fittings.

Mr Sumners’ latest proposal is to convert the existing pub building into four self-contained, two bedroom apartments and develop a row of five terraced two-bedroom homes in the pub’s car park. There would be parking provision for 17 vehicles on-site.

Flintshire County Council’s conservation officer agrees this would preserve the historic appeal of the conservation area while the design of the new buildings will not impact on the look and feel of the neighbouring Grade II-listed statue of Christ.

Bats

Officers’ recommendations also include the applicant funding off-site play provision and ecological measures including the creation of a bat roost.

Councillors will consider the application at Flintshire’s Planning Committee on Wednesday at 1pm.

