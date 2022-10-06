Hopes new homes could attract doctors and nurses to north Wales hospital

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

Councillors hope a development of more than 100 new homes at Glan Clwyd could attract doctors and nurses to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd.

Denbighshire’s planning committee voted in favour of granting permission for 108 homes on land opposite Glan Clwyd Hospital on Rhuddlan Road,

The application was submitted by Mr D Wilkinson of Pure Residential and Commercial Ltd who sought full planning permission for the homes and construction of new vehicular access and associated works.

Cllr Andrea Tomlin said she hoped the application would attract staff needed at the nearby hospital.

“Having read the full report, I see no reason for this not to go through, but I do see an added reason for this to go through in view of the massive shortage of doctors and nurses at the hospital and key workers and our problems enticing them to come and work at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd,” she said.

“I think this development will help towards that cause.”

Cllr Allan James proposed councillors voted in favour of the development.

“I’m happy and content with the proposals,” he said.

“I know there were concerns prior to our visit about traffic, but I’m very content with it. I’m happy to propose this development.”

His proposal was seconded by Cllr Peter Scott, and the committee voted in favour of the plans, despite concerns from residents about increased traffic.

Mixed housing

The development will include a mix of 13 different housing types consisting of detached, semi-detached, terraced housing, and apartments.

The majority of properties will be two-storey but include some two-and-a-half and three-storey buildings.

The development includes 40 two-bedroom houses and apartments, 45 three-bedroom houses, and 13 four and five-bedroom houses – and 10 affordable homes.

The development will include parking space for each dwelling and an area reserved for a children’s play area.

The application was deferred from September’s planning committee to allow further information to be presented to councilors in relation to a ‘key strategic site’ as an adopted allocation in the local development plan.

