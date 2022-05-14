Hopes raised that Connah’s Quay ‘eyesore’ will finally be demolished

Liam Randall, local democracy reporter

Hopes have been raised that new proposals will finally see “eyesore” buildings in Connah’s Quay being torn down.

Plans have been submitted to demolish derelict properties on the corner of Dean’s Place and the town’s High Street, which used to be home to an old music shop and was earlier a grocery store.

The application entered with Flintshire Council by Connah’s Quay Estates Ltd. would see six one-bedroom apartments built in their place.

It comes after a bid to knock down the buildings and create six flats with office space on the ground floor were previously approved in January 2018, but failed to progress further.

Connah’s Quay Central ward councillor Bernie Attridge has now expressed his desire to see work carried out as quickly as possible.

He said: “People pester me daily because when you drive through Connah’s Quay you see that and it’s an eyesore.

“For me, the quicker that eyesore comes down, the better.

“There are not really any grounds for refusal as it’s within the settlement boundary and already got an extant planning permission on there.

“It will be about getting what’s best for the area and issues with parking will need to be looked at for the residents living close by.”

Flooding

Due to the risk of flooding from nearby Wepre Brook, it’s proposed the floor level of the new three-storey building will be raised to prevent water from entering.

Overgrown bushes at the back of the properties will also be removed to create room for parking spaces.

In a design and access statement submitted to the council, representatives for the developers said: “The residential development will bring much needed housing to the area re-use a brown field site and removal of a derelict run down building.

“The proposal will use materials that complement the existing street scene.

“The property to be demolished is in a poor state of repair and the proposal will enhance the local area.”

A decision is expected to be made on the proposals by the local authority at a later date.

