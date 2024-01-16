Horrific scenes of animal abuse recorded at Red Tractor approved Welsh dairy farm

In addition, the investigators witnessed wild animals eating a dead calf inside the calving shed. In images that look like scenes from a horror film, the dead calf is pictured having been eaten down to the bone. The carcass was subsequently left in the barn with pregnant cows and a newly born calf for 48 hours, despite being in a state of decay.

In a common practice in the dairy industry, newborn calves at Tafarn Y Bugail were separated from their mothers within 12 hours of birth and locked outside in isolated pens. One calf was still wet from birth and visibly shaking due to plummeting winter temperatures. She was also barely able to stand.

A colostrum feed (the first form of milk produced by the mammary glands of humans and other mammals immediately following delivery of the newborn) is required within six hours of birth to stimulate a calf’s immune system. A hidden camera recorded one calf being carried away from her mother by a farm hand at little more than three hours old, which can result in “high instances of diseases such as navel infections, joint illness and scour”.

Calving

In one piece of footage, three farm workers (including a child) intervened in a calving. Workers tied a rope to the calf’s legs – which were partially visible from the cow – and used the rope to pull the calf out. One worker was filmed balancing their entire weight on the rope, while a metal gate is used to lever the calf out. Following the birth, a worker drags the calf in front of the cow and then proceeds to kick the cow in the spine with his heel to get her to stand.

Abscess drained with knife onto milking parlour floor

In another clip, a farm worker can be seen using a knife to burst an abscess on a cow’s rump during milking. The pus from the abscess oozes onto the milking parlour floor for over three minutes. Later, other hobbled cows walk directly through the pus and blood, trailing it out of the milking parlour.

Speaking of the investigation, Viva!’s founder and director Juliet Gellatley said: “ In one particularly harrowing clip, I watched a poor cow get beaten 55 times, causing unimaginable distress. Unable to escape, she had to stand and endure the beating inflicted upon her simply for existing. The images of her suffering will live in my mind forever.

“After watching the appalling footage, I made the decision to investigate myself. Upon arrival, I immediately found a dead calf that had been eaten by wildlife, with her eye and ears missing. I was subsequently confronted with severely malnourished, limping cows confined in hobbles; it was heartbreaking.

“The scenes at Tafarn Y Bugail are truly horrifying: cows dumped outside for wild animals to eat and spread diseases; newborn calves eaten down to the bone; extreme rough handling… the list goes on. Sadly, what we have witnessed at this farm is not an anomaly.