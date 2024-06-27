Hotel expansion plans refused due to ‘unacceptable impact’ on site of special scientific interest

Bruce Sinclair, local democracy reporter

Plans for additional bedrooms at a seaside hotel and spa have been refused due to the development representing an “unacceptable impact” on a site of special scientific interest and on a special area of conservation.

Wells Jones of the Cliff Hotel, Gwbert, sought permission from Ceredigion planners for six extra bedrooms, balconies, and associated works at the 76-bedroom hotel and spa, which also features its own golf course, set on the coast of Cardigan Bay, at the mouth of the Teifi estuary, overlooking Cardigan Island and Poppit Sands.

Objections to the proposal were received from both local community council Ferwig, and Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

‘Overdevelopment’

Ferwig Community Council said the proposal was an “overdevelopment of the site with the footings a cause for concern, as well as the public right of way in very close proximity to the proposed extension”.

It also said: “The local area is currently experiencing significant problems with Dwr Cymru and the supply of enough water for all residents – this development will once again impact on the supply,” adding: “If the proposed development is to be considered, then a site meeting must be arranged to clarify the effect of the development on public rights of way to coves and small beaches which have a significant impact in the history of the area.”

NRW, in its objection, said: “We object to the proposed development, and recommend that planning permission is refused, as it would damage the special interest features of the Aberarth-Carreg Wylan Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

“This site is of special interest for its geological, geomorphological and biological features. The application site is also immediately adjacent to the Cardigan Bay Special Area of Conservation (SAC).”

The application was refused by planning officers on the grounds “The proposal is considered to give rise to an unacceptable impact on the Aberarth-Carreg Wylan SSSI and Cardigan Bay SAC and is in conflict with [policy].”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

