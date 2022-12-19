House ‘where Hen Wlad fy Nhadau composer was born’ on the market for £900,000

A house laying claim to being the building where Hen Wlad fy Nhadau composer James James was born is on the market for £900,000.

The harpist and musician is thought to have been born in the building formerly known as the Ancient Druid Inn in Hollybush, near Blackwood in the south of Wales, on 4 November 1832.

The Oxford Dictionary of National Biography however raises doubts about this birthplace, saying that James James was born either at the Ancient Druid Inn or at the Old Inn in Pontaberbargoed, where his parents briefly lived.

NEXA South Wales who are selling the property said: “The history is something special – a rather nondescript building that is said to be of pre-Medieval origin. It ceased being licensed premises when the nearby railway line closed.

“It was the birthplace of James James who was the composer of the music of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau, the Welsh national anthem.”

According to the man himself, James James composed the melody to Hen Wlad fy Nhadau in 1856 and his father Evan James wrote the words. James’ composition of the music was disputed later in the 19th century with some noting a similarity with the music ‘Tiptin ‘o Rosin the Beau’.

The house itself has seven bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on nine acres of land.

The estate agents however said there was work to be done on the building, and that large parts of it needed to be “fully refurbished”.

“The walkway through has many beautiful areas, this truly is a magical place and one waiting to be brought back to life,” they said.

