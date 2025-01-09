Housing association upholds 93% of complaints made against it by its own tenants

Martin Shipton

A social landlord that took over the housing stock of Rhondda Cynon Taf council has upheld more than 93% of complaints made against it by its own tenants, newly published figures have revealed.

The high percentage of complaints considered as justified makes Pontypridd-based Trivallis Housing Association stand out from other Welsh housing associations in a release of data by the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales.

Formerly known as RCT Homes, the firm was established as a housing community mutual in 2007 following a stock transfer of thousands of houses and flats from the council.With 18,000 tenants, it is one of the largest social landlords in Wales.

Of the 839 complaints made against it by tenants – more than against any other housing association – as many as 93.05% were upheld.

Unflattering

Many online reviews of the firm are singularly unflattering.

One review says: “Disgusting company. Doesn’t maintain their properties and when the run down houses cause damage to your property they will tell you to just claim off your own insurance despite it being their liability. Multiple problems have arisen at my property because of the lack of maintenance in their houses including pests, blocked drains, falling roof tiles and rotten fascias and guttering spilling run off all over my garden, the worst of which has caused thousands of pounds of damage to my property.

“Their customer service was vile, speaking to me like dirt when I tried to report an incident. Reported to trading standards and I will see you in court for property damage. Avoid doing business in any form with this company. No wonder your reviews are so poor.”

Another review says:“Firstly I would leave zero stars if it were an option. I’m a private homeowner living next to a couple of Trivallis owned properties and the representatives from the company have mistakenly barged straight through my front door and repeatedly block my driveway. I have complained to the company and been told: ‘I sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused and assure you that we will take all necessary measures.’ I don’t consider trespassing an inconvenience – this is simply illegal. They then returned a couple of days later and blocked the driveway again. This has happened more times than I can count and I have started to document this behaviour.”

“Perfectly content to allow their residents to pile refuse up against other people’s property for weeks on end attracting rats and flies and causing damage to other people’s property, ignoring emails and doing nothing about it. Appalling behaviour, they have a duty to maintain their property to a reasonable standard and respect their neighbours.”

‘Disgusting’

A fourth reviewer writes: “Disgusting supervisor staff and managers; they tell you one thing to your face then lie and tell everyone else different they do not do proper repairs just do botch first see if that works which never does they will not spend any money on our homes even though we pay the rent for any repairs to be done we live with constant damp rotting walls over 50 years old and still nothing they do not care.”

However, the firm gets some positive reviews, with one stating: “Excellent service, very helpful, friendly and approachable staff.”, and another which reads: “Excellent place for housing and offers some free courses on tenancy management.”

Statement

A statement from the management on Trivallis’ website says: “To understand what tenants think about our performance against the [national housing] standards, we held a workshop with our involved tenants in June to seek their views about their experience with us over the past year. This helped us to put actions in place for the year ahead.”

According to the organisation’s regulatory standards results, it got a green rating of compliance in each of nine measures:

1. Leadership. The organisation has good leaders and plans to help it achieve its goals. Evidence of good progress made to progress equality diversity and inclusion with a clear plan for the year ahead.

2. Risk management. Strong systems are in place to manage risks and check progress. Good evidence for 2023/24 and actions agreed for 2024/25.

3. High-quality services. Tenants receive high-quality services. Good evidence for 2023/24 and actions agreed for 2024/25.

4. Tenants empowered. Tenants are supported to have a say in how services are planned and run. Evidenced good progress through tenant involvement over the past year. Actions agreed in response to tenant feedback about different types of engagement and the complaints process.

5. Rents and service charges. Rents and service charges are affordable now and in the future. Good evidence for 2023/24 and action agreed to establish a service charge tenant working group.

6. Value for money. The organisation plans carefully to get good value for money in everything it does. Good evidence for 2023/24 and actions agreed for 2024/25.

7. Financial planning. Money is well planned and managed. Good evidence for 2023/24 and actions agreed for 2024/25.

8. Assets and liabilities. The organisation looks after its buildings and debts responsibly. Good evidence for 2023/24 and actions agreed with involved tenants following their feedback

9. High quality accommodation. The organisation provides good quality homes. Good evidence for 2023/24 and actions agreed for 2024/25.

The item on the website concludes: “Overall, the regulatory standards are assessed as green compliant. This is an improved position from 2023 when RS1 [Leadership] and RS4 [Tenants empowered] were both assessed as amber, non-compliant.”

Altogether, data was published on complaints received by the 22 social landlords who fall under Ombudsman Michelle Morris’s Complaints Standards regime – affecting nearly 250,000 social tenants. The statistical data covers the first half of the 2024/25 financial year.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

