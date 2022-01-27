Housing crisis: Prices continuing to surge faster in Wales than any other part of the UK say estate agents

House price growth in Wales continues to be higher than any other part of the UK, amid concerns that many will be priced out of their own communities.

According to Zoopla’s UK House Prices Index, Wales continues to lead with the highest price growth at 11.3% in December. The average across the UK was 7.4%.

The real estate company said that the trends seen in 2020, such as a flight out of urban areas in search of space and the ability to work from home, had continued into 2021.

“Wales is registering the highest rate of house price growth, for the tenth consecutive month,” Zoopla said.

“Prices are up 11.3% in the country, with average values in Powys, Carmarthenshire and Neath Port Talbot rising by 14.4%, 13.7% and 13.4% respectively as the desire for more space and the relative affordability of these markets has pushed up demand.

“Several factors combined in 2021 to drive demand for family homes. The pandemic ‘search for space’, the stamp duty holiday – where larger savings were available for higher value transactions, and also changing working patterns for office-based workers all contributed to a strong focus on family homes, especially in the wider commuter zones and in rural areas.”

The news comes as Welsh language campaigners Cymdeithas yr Iaith intend to hold a protest to call on the Welsh Government to do more to get to grips with the housing crisis.

The protest will begin on Trefechan bridge in Aberystwyth on the 19th of February, 60 years after Cymdeithas’ first-ever protest at that location.

The rally follows other Cymdeithas yr Iaith protests in Tryweryn and in Newport, Pembrokeshire, last summer and autumn.

The Welsh Government had said that it recognises the challenges facing some communities, noting it is building 20,000 new homes and that Wales is the only UK nation which allows councils to charge up to a 100% premium on the council tax of second home owners.

A consultation on amending the development management system and planning policy in Wales to help local planning authorities manage second homes and short-term holiday lets ended last week.