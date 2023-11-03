Housing developers urged to ‘come clean’ over plans to build homes on former waste tip

Local politicians are calling on developers to come clean over plans to develop homes on the site of a former waste tip.

Foxhill Homes has announced plans on its website to build 90 homes at Virginia Park in Caerphilly.

However, they have failed to respond to requests for details of its scheme, including timescale, plans for making the site safe, and addressing flooding concerns.

Attack on democracy

Plaid Cymru councillors have also complained that they have been been continually raising site issues with Caerphilly Council but are being excluded from meetings with residents and officers which, they described, as an attack on democracy.

Councillor Phil Bevan said: “We have raised very valid concerns relayed to us by residents but the developers, Foxhill Homes, have ignored our requests for vital information on their proposed scheme.

“That is totally unacceptable and doesn’t give one confidence about how they will develop this site and address the concerns of local people.”

Cllr Bevan added: “It is very disappointing that myself, Mike Prew and Martin Downes, have been raising issues with the county council but are being excluded from meetings and that is an attack on local democracy.

“There are real concerns among residents about flooding, including danger to children and possible toxic hazards in soil and groundwater as a result of the disturbance of the old refuse tip.”

He added: “We’ve always maintained that this development should not have been approved because of residents opposition to building on green spaces but also concerns raised by council officers.

“But if this housing development is to go ahead we expect transparency from developers, the local authority, National Resources Wales and Welsh Water.”

Significant concerns

South East Wales MS Delyth Jewell, said: “I am concerned that the company and Caerphilly County Borough Council seem reluctant to engage with community leaders about the development.

“I hope they will all reconsider their approach, but this does seem a pattern across the county borough. There are significant concerns surrounding several other sites across the Caerphilly borough where it’s feared that chemicals have been dumped or various aspects of our industrial heritage have polluted the land.”

Ms Jewell added: “Over the past few years, a number of areas in the borough have suffered with flooding, so it would be deeply unwise to push ahead with developments until there’s absolute certainty that the houses wouldn’t be subject to flooding risks.

It’s incumbent on public bodies at all levels of government to work together and to ensure that housing developments will be a benefit, and not a hindrance, to the local community.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

