Housing plans refused for a second time following objections

Richard Evans, Local democracy reporter

Local council’s planning committee reaffirmed its decision to refuse permission for a developer to demolish a house to create an access route for a new housing estate, after more than 170 letters of objection were received.

At a planning committee at Bodlondeb this week, the planning committee voted again to refuse applicant Llion Thomas permission to demolish 11 Gorwel in Llanfairfechan so Coastal Construction could build 43 houses on a field at the back of the estate.

Reaffirm

Whilst councillors had already refused permission in December, councillors had to reaffirm the decision as they went against officers’ advice, which was to grant permission for the plans which included 30% affordable housing.

But after a lengthy debate, with some councillors arguing Conwy needed the housing, councillors stuck by their guns, following the authority receiving 179 letters of objection – with the community ‘enraged’ by the plans.

Councillors voted against the plans on the basis it was out of the settlement boundary of the Local Development Plan. This was proposed by Cllr Trystan Lewis and seconded by Cllr Alan Hunter.

But the committee’s chairman Cllr Austin Roberts said: “Once again I reiterate that more than likely this will go to appeal, and those of you who have proposed and seconded will more than likely have to defend why you are doing so with evidence.”

