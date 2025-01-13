Housing scheme planned for controversial former asylum seeker camp

Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

The early stages of plans for a potential housing scheme at a former military training camp, controversially used to house asylum seekers, have been submitted.

Penally Camp in Pembrokeshire, which has been in existence since 1860 as a military training facility, was prominent in the headlines between October 2020 and March 2021 when it became a base for asylum seekers against the wishes of the Welsh Government and local authority.

Amid protests from inside and outside its gates, the camp housed up to 250 asylum seekers at the height of its occupancy.

It came under fire from its residents and independent inspectors for its poor living conditions.

‘Prison-like’

After the last of the asylum seekers departed, it was handed back to the MoD by the Home Office, who had previously repurposed it, the camp itself closed in late 2022, and was put up for sale the following year.

The camp housed up to 250 men at any one time, and a 30-strong group of them took to the streets of Tenby in a march to show their unhappiness at what they said was their ‘prison-like’ environment.

At the time of that 2021 protest by the camp inhabitants, a spokesman for Stand Up to Racism West Wales said: “They have had enough of the poor food, bullying from security staff, cold huts, lack of medical care, blocked toilets, poor adherence to Covid regulations (some staff don’t bother to wear masks), lack of mental health support, but above all, being treated as prisoners rather than asylum seekers.

“Things must change.

“They need to be transferred to proper accommodation. Other camps in England are doing this.

“Why not Penally?”

‘Filthy conditions’

Despite the-then Home Secretary Priti Patel maintaining that there had been consultation with ‘everybody’, a 2021 independent report stated that the Home Office did not consult in advance with local stakeholders – such as those who needed to set up healthcare for residents.

The inspectors were from the Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration (ICIBI) and Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Prisons (HMIP).

Their report highlighted ‘filthy’ conditions in parts of the accommodation and residents feeling ‘depressed’, ‘hopeless’ and ‘trapped in poor conditions’.

An early stage ‘observations’ application, validated by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park planners, lists “Proposed residential redevelopment of the former Penally Training Camp,” the scheme listed as being received on January 7 and currently being processed.

The national park has been approached for further details about the scheme proposed.

