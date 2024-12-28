How Elon Musk’s influence has grown both online and offline in 2024

The result of that support has seen the entrepreneur catapulted to the very centre of Mr Trump’s inner circle as a key adviser – jointly leading a new unofficial government department which will focus on efficiency and has proposed cutting up to two trillion dollars – a third – of the US federal budget.

It means Mr Musk will go into 2025 with more power and influence than ever before, perfectly highlighted by a single post from him about his dislike of a bill to fund the US government, which then suddenly collapsed despite having previously had bipartisan support.

But this level of influence has also left many concerned about whether or not such power should sit with one private, and not elected, individual.

Some of those fears have also been fuelled by the string of scandals and controversies that Mr Musk has been involved in during the year.

Mr Musk started the year with a visit to Auschwitz, in an attempt to shut down accusations of antisemitism on X, with critics accusing the Tesla and SpaceX boss of engaging with and amplifying antisemitic content.

The visit came as advertisers continued to leave the platform over fears about the types of content that were now being allowed to spread under Mr Musk’s “free speech” mantra.

And those concerns continued later in January, when X briefly blocked searches related to Taylor Swift after deepfakes images of the singer began to spread online.