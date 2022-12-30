‘How many cities are there in Wales?’ tops Google numbers questions in the UK for 2022

‘How many cities are there in Wales?’ was the top trending search query involving numbers in the UK in 2022, according to Google.

The answer to the question changed halfway through the year as Wrexham was officially recognised as Wales’ seventh city.

The town in the north-east of Wales – population 61,603 – joined Cardiff, Swansea, Newport and Wales’ smaller cathedral cities, Bangor, St Asaph and St David’s as an officially designated city.

Wrexham was given city status as part of the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Several events were organised for September to mark the occasion but were overshadowed by the Queen’s own death.

According to Google, the top trending numerical search queries for 2022 for the nations of the UK were:

How many cities are there in Wales? How many countries end in stan? How many people watched the Queen’s funeral? How many doors are there in the world? How many episodes in Stranger Things 4? How many wheels are there in the world? How many Tory MPs are there? How many children does the Queen have? How many episodes of Trigger Point are there? How many King Williams have there been?

Google published the results as part of their annual ‘Year in Search’ data.

The top global trending Google search also had a Welsh connection: Wordle.

Wordle’s creator Josh Wardle, who lives in Brooklyn, grew up in Llanddewi Rhydderch, near Abergavenny.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

