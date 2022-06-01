How will the Queen’s Jubilee bank holiday impact your rubbish collection in Wales?

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

With the Queen’s platinum jubilee fast approaching, leaving people right across the country to plan their bank holiday celebrations on June 2 and June 3, it may be easy for some residents to lose track of when their bin collection days are during this time.

While in most parts of Wales there are no changes to collection days over the bank holiday period, there are some places that have alterations.

Here are the bin day changes in Wales, listed in order of local authority.

Anglesey

There will be no changes to collections in Angelsey.

Blaenau Gwent

Waste and recycling services, including nappy/hygiene collections and green waste will continue as normal. Waste and recycling should be out for collection by 7am of the day of collection.

Bridgend

There are no changes to your waste and recycling collections this bank holiday. If your collection falls on Thursday 2 or Friday 3 June, please place out kerbside as normal.

Caerphilly

Bin collections are not affected by bank holidays and are collected as normal except over the Christmas and New Year period.

Cardiff

There will be no changes to collections in Cardiff.

Carmarthenshire

Blue bags, black bags and food bins will not be collected on Thursday, June 2 and Friday, June 3, and householders are being advised to put them out on their next scheduled blue or black collection day. Food bins are collected weekly.

Black bags, blue bags and food waste can also be taken to any of the recycling centres in Trostre (Llanelli), Nantycaws (Carmarthen), Wernddu (Ammanford), and Whitland, which are all open as normal on the bank holidays. Please remember to book an appointment.

Ceredigion

There could be some disruptions to the waste collection service on June 2 and June 3 due to the bank holiday. You can find information on the affected routes here.

Conwy

There will be no changes to collections in Conwy.

Denbighshire

There will be no changes to collections in Denbighshire.

Flintshire

There will be no changes to collections in Flintshire.

Gwynedd

There will be no changes to collections in Gwynedd.

Merthyr Tydfil

There will be no changes to collections in Merthyr.

Monmouthshire

There are no changes to recycling and waste collections for the Jubilee Bank Holidays. Please put your waste out by 7am on your normal collection day.

Neath Port Talbot

There will be no changes to collections in Neath Port Talbot.

Newport

There will be no changes to collections in Newport.

Pembrokeshire

There will be no changes to collections in Pembrokeshire.

Powys

Waste and recycling collections are taking place as normal over the Queen’s Jubilee Bank Holiday, Thursday, June 2nd and Friday, June 3rd.

Rhondda Cynon Taf

There are no changes to your Recycling and Waste collections this Bank Holiday, please leave your items at your normal collection point on your usual day.

Swansea

There will be no changes to collections in Swansea.

Vale of Glamorgan

There will be no changes to collections in Vale of Glamorgan.

Wrexham

There will be no changes to collections in Wrexham.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

