Hozier announces Chepstow Racecourse summer show

Hozier will headline Chepstow Racecourse on Tuesday 9 July 2024 as part of its first-ever Summer Session series.

The Irish singer-songwriter will be joined by special guest’s American singer-songwriter Brittany Howard (Alabama Shakes) and indie rock outfit Lord Huron.

The internationally acclaimed musician is set to captivate audiences with a mesmerising headlining performance at the inaugural Chepstow Summer Sessions.

His distinctive ethereal blend of folk, blues, and rock has earned him a special place in the hearts of music fans worldwide.

Hozier’s breakthrough hit “Take Me to Church” became a global sensation, dominating airwaves and earning him widespread recognition.

In addition to chart-topping songs like “Someone New” and “Nina Cried Power,” Hozier’s extraordinary talents have garnered him a multitude of accolades, including a Grammy Song of the Year nomination and the prestigious Ivor Novello Award for Songwriter of the Year.

Night of sound

Hozier will be supported by Brittany Howard, Alabama Shakes frontwoman-turned-solo star. With nine Grammy Award nominations under her belt, fans can anticipate a night of sound that transcends genres, finding inspiration in rock, soul, funk, and R&B.

Enigmatic indie folk band, Lord Huron, will also join the line-up with their cinematic song storytelling and lush harmonies all the way from Los Angeles, California.

Founded in 2013 by DF Concerts, Summer Sessions became a much-loved and highly anticipated live music series in Scotland with events taking place in cities including Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Renowned for regularly showcasing a diverse roster of world-leading talent, previous headliners include Eminem, Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, Florence + The Machine and David Guetta.

2024 will now see Summer Sessions expand into England and Wales for the first time, with events in Chepstow, Bedford, Derby, Plymouth, and Southampton – with more locations to follow.

Outstanding destination

Situated in the scenic Wye Valley, Chepstow Racecourse is one of the UK’s premier racecourses.

Peter Taylor, Co-Founder of promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “For a decade, Summer Sessions has been at the forefront of live music in Scotland, resonating with artists and music fans alike.

“We can’t wait to bring the series to Chepstow Racecourse, which has proven itself as an outstanding destination for live music and are delighted to reveal Hozier as our first headliner for 2024 – it’s set to be a night to remember.

We have more announcements to come so music fans in Chepstow and beyond, please stay tuned.”

Tickets to the Hozier show go on general sale on Friday 10 November at 10am via www.smmrsessions.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk

