HSBC closes Welsh language telephone line

Emily Price

HSBC has today scrapped its Welsh language customer service telephone line despite weeks of calls and campaigns by politicians to keep it open.

In a statement on Monday (January 15), HSBC confirmed its Welsh language line had been closed down due to “an extremely low level of calls” to the service.

From today, any Welsh language calls will be routed to the bank’s main contact centre and undertaken by English speaking agents only.

Previously, Welsh speaking HSBC customers could undertake simple banking queries via the Welsh service line such a checking balances and making payments.

However, more complex requests such as Power of Attorney, bereavement or fraud were already required to be transferred to an English-speaking line to process.

The bank says that from now on, customers seeking to converse in Welsh can request a call back – but this will take three days.

HSBC announced the scrapping of the service in November via a letter to Welsh politicians.

The bank claimed that after an in depth review it found the Welsh speaking line was “no longer being fully utilised” with only 22 calls each day – compared to 18,000 calls to its English-speaking lines.

This was later disputed by the Senedd’s Culture, Communications, Welsh Language, Sport, and International Relations Committee which accused the bank of treating Welsh speakers with “contempt”.

Last week, Plaid Cymru MS, Llŷr Gruffydd made a last ditch plea to HSBC in the hopes that the bank would reverse its plans to axe the line.

However, the bank said its decision was “final”.

Welsh Conservative MS and Senedd Culture Committee member, Tom Giffard said: “It’s disappointing to see HSBC go ahead with the closure of their Welsh language line, particular after significant public outcry over the changes.

“Whilst HSBC will cite a lack of customers using the line as the reason for the closure; when HSBC representatives came to the Senedd’s Culture committee to explain the issue, we found that the quality of the service had been diminished by HSBC itself over a number of years and customers had lost patience with it.”

Following the closure of the line, HSBC said it was committed to customers and confirmed that it would not be announcing any new branch closures in Wales in 2024.

A HSBC UK spokesperson said: “We remain committed to supporting our Welsh language customers, but due to the extremely low level of calls into our dedicated Welsh-speaking line – fewer than 2 dozen calls a day on average – we need to make changes.

“If a customer does want to speak with a Welsh speaker, that still can be arranged. We will also continue to have Welsh speaking colleagues in half our Welsh branches and will continue to respond to customer correspondence in Welsh.”

