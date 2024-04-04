Hub Cymru Africa announces diaspora-led Sub-Sahara Advisory Panel as its new host

Ten years after the founding of Hub Cymru Africa partnership, the Sub-Sahara Advisory Panel will take over as the new host-partner, replacing the Welsh Centre for International Affairs.

Following 10 years as hosts of the Hub Cymru Africa Partnership, the Welsh Centre for International Affairs (WCIA) will be replaced as host partners by the Sub-Sahara Advisory Panel (SSAP). WCIA will continue to remain a member of the partnership.

Solidarity

The Hub Cymru Africa Partnership does important work in supporting the global solidarity sector, and the Wales and Africa Community. We will continue to do this.

SSAP has brought invaluable expertise to the Hub Cymru Africa partnership from inclusion, diversity and our ongoing Reframing the Narrative project. This next phase of the Partnership will build on this work into the future, with an African diaspora-led organisation at the helm.

Announcing the move, Head of Hub Cymru Africa, Claire O’Shea said: “We’re grateful for the leadership and role that WCIA has given to the partnership and the global solidarity sector over the last ten years.”

“As we continue our work to better represent and serve our partners here in Wales and in Africa, and implement our values of justice and anti-racism, it is right that SSAP steps in as the new host of Hub Cymru Africa.”

Fadhili Maghiya, CEO of SSAP said: “The Wales and Africa Programme has grown from strength to strength over the years. Built on mutuality, lifelong connections and learning from each other, the programme has grown into a vibrant sector working in global solidarity.

“Through the inclusion agenda and important projects such as the Race Equality Action Plan, the sector is always pushing boundaries and involving communities across Wales.”

“I’m looking forward to continuing this work and building on our successes as the new hosts of the Hub Cymru Africa Partnership.”

Evolution

Dr Gill Richardson, Co-Chair of WCIA said: “I’d like to thank the amazing Hub Cymru Africa team for all they’ve done over the past 10 years that WCIA has had the privilege to host.

“We celebrate all that has been achieved in supporting the Wales and Africa community, led by its head, Claire O’Shea.

“This new phase of Hub Cymru Africa will see our close partner, SSAP, host the partnership.

“This is an important evolution in Hub Cymru Africa’s story.

“We are still supporting the Partnership, but now is the right time to hand on the baton of leadership. We look forward to supporting Hub Cymru Africa going from strength to strength in the future.”

