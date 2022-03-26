Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Huge pay rise for Denbighshire councillors not up for debate

26 Mar 2022 2 minutes Read
Denbighshire County Council Headquarters. Photo Arwel Parry, CC BY-SA3 via Wikimedia Commons.

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

A huge pay rise awaits both new and returning councillors at Denbighshire County Council after the forthcoming elections.

The leader alone will enjoy a massive £8,629 salary increase with his or her wage rising from £44,921 to £53,550, an increase of £8,629.

The deputy leader will also take home an extra £5,702, the wage rising from £31,783 to £37,485.

Cabinet members will also pocket an extra £4,489 as their salary is bumped up from £27,741 to £32,130.

Regular councillors can look forward to an extra £2,432, as their allowance is increased from £14,368 to £16,800.

Committee Chairs’ salaries will rise from £23,161 to £25,593, an increase £2,432, whilst the leader of the largest opposition group will see their salary increased from £23,161 to £25,593, an increase of £2,432. The leader of other political groups will get paid £20,540.

No debate

The increases are set by the Independent Remuneration Panel for Wales (IRPW), not the council itself.

A spokesperson for Denbighshire County Council said: “The Independent Remuneration Panel for Wales (IRPW) sets the level of member salaries, and the Council is obliged to follow their recommendations.

“The IRPW salary levels have been applied by Denbighshire County Council and no further additions to these levels have been introduced.

“The draft IRPW annual report was discussed by the Democratic Services Committee in November 2021 and the new salary levels set by IRPW come into effect on May 9.”

Denbighshire has a cap on senior salaries and can pay up to 17 senior salaries but currently pays 15.

Unlike neighbouring Conwy, Denbighshire County Council doesn’t debate a report on councillor salaries unless there is a change to the structure of the roles the council wishes to pay. The new council, though, can debate this once they are elected if they wish.

Outrage followed Conwy announcing their salary increases earlier this month when the increases were set at 16.9%.

Richard
Richard
3 hours ago

Bought and Paid for ?

Phil
Phil
3 hours ago

We won’t debate it. It’s been forced on us!
Disgraceful. Like all local authorities they’re very good at spending other people’s money.

arthur owen
arthur owen
1 hour ago

Would you prefer a system where councillors decided fheir own pay,paid themselves hundreds of thousands,got kicked out and only rich people could afford to stand?

