‘Huge relief’ as at-risk Blackwood Miners’ Institute given lifeline

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

Blackwood Miners’ Institute will remain open at least until the end of March 2026, in what has been called “a victory for common sense”.

The ‘Stute, which was controversially at risk of being mothballed, will receive £210,000 from the Welsh Government, effectively allowing it to remain open for at least a further year.

Caerphilly County Borough Council leader Sean Morgan said the “significant” funding announcement is “positive news” for the cultural venue.

The government support is part of £157 million in new spending, which First Minister Eluned Morgan said will support various “priority areas” nationwide.

‘Protect jobs’

Arts and cultural organisations will receive an additional £1m, on top of £1.5m announced in September, “to protect jobs”, said Welsh culture minister Jack Sargeant.

Delivered via the Arts Council for Wales, the £210,000 for Blackwood Miners’ Institute represents the third largest handout – and the biggest awarded to a non-national organisation.

Blackwood councillor Kevin Etheridge, who organised the march and a petition against the mothballing plan, called the new funding commitment a “victory for common sense”.

“I’m overjoyed for the people who attend the ‘Stute and the staff,” he added. “Everyone has worked really hard to try to save it.

“I’m pleased the Welsh Government has recognised the arts and heritage in the Sirhowy Valley.”

Backlash

Caerphilly Council unveiled the mothballing proposal in the summer, prompting an angry backlash from local councillors and Senedd Members, and sparking a major protest march in the town.

The council currently subsidises the miners’ institute by £347,000 annually, and announced the cost-cutting proposal as part of efforts to try and tackle an estimated £45m budget shortfall over the next two years.

The £210,000 pledged by the Welsh Government will give the venue a further 12 months to remain open while the council attempts to find a way to wean the ‘Stute off its subsidy.

Following the announcement, Cllr Morgan said: “We very much welcome this significant funding announcement, which will allow us to continue to operate the site beyond March 2025.

“We will now continue to work collaboratively with our independent advisory panel and the Arts Council for Wales to ensure that we can secure the best outcome for this historic cultural venue.”

Commitment

He added: “I’m sure the whole community will welcome this positive news, which demonstrates our commitment to exploring all options to secure a bright new future for Blackwood Miners’ Institute.”

Ruth Jones, the MP for Newport West and Islwyn, said the news “will come as a huge relief for the entire town”.

“We know the venue has been at the heart of the community for a century and it falls on all our shoulders now to forge it a sustainable future,” she added.

Commenting on the nationwide funding, Dafydd Rhys, chief executive of Arts Council of Wales, called the extra cash “a great confidence boost that shows the arts sector’s contribution is valued”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

