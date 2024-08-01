Hugely successful Governance Wales Conference is coming to Cardiff

Governance Wales 2024 is coming to Cardiff this September, following its huge success in north Wales in May.

A collaboration between Welsh organisations Darwin Gray LLP, Adra and Mentera, the first “Governance Wales 2024” conference took place in Penygroes, north Wales in the spring.

The conference welcomed over 100 delegates across a number of sectors to hear from expert speakers on the professional, academic and practical elements of good governance.

Demand

Due to demand, the conference will now be returning “bigger and better” on Wednesday 18 September in the prestigious National Museum Cardiff.

Hosted by Sian Lloyd, the full-day conference will bring together delegates and expert speakers with the aim of encouraging collaboration and sharing best practice when it comes to good governance.

Fflur Jones, Managing Parter at Darwin Gray said: “Following its success in north Wales, we are proud to be bringing the conference to Cardiff in September.

“It is more important than ever that we shine a spotlight on governance in Wales and support organisations and institutions with ensuring good governance is achieved and sustained.”

New speakers

September’s conference will welcome new speakers, including Professor Laura McAllister, Vice President of UEFA’s Executive Committee and Professor of Public Policy and the Governance of Wales at Wales Governance Centre.

It will also welcome back a number of speakers from the north Wales line-up, including the Welsh Language Commissioner, Efa Gruffudd Jones, WCVA’s Chief Executive, Lindsay Cordery-Bruce, and Taff Housing CEO, Helen White.

For every conference ticket sold, £5 will be donated to Llamau, a Welsh homelessness charity that supports young people and women across Wales.

Iwan Trefor Jones, Chief Executive at Adra Housing Association said: “We were delighted to host the first Governance Wales conference in Tŷ Gwyrddfai, our decarbonisation hub in Penygroes. We are equally as delighted to be involved in this latest conference in Cardiff that will help organisations learn about the importance of effective governance and decision making.

“With greater scrutiny on governance issues, this conference will provide a great platform to share ideas, to learn from each other but to kick start the conversation on how effective governance helps improve your organisation’s reputation and profile”.

Llŷr Roberts, Chief Executive of Mentera added: “Mentera is delighted to be working with our partners again to bring this important event to Cardiff. Good governance is essential for all organisations in Wales, and this conference provides a valuable platform for sharing best practice and learning from each other. We are particularly pleased to be supporting Llamau, a charity doing vital work to tackle homelessness in Wales.”

For more details on the Governance Wales conference and to book your tickets visit: https://bit.ly/governance-wales-2024-cardiff

