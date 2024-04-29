Humza Yousaf resigns as Scotland’s First Minister
Humza Yousaf has announced his resignation as Scotland’s First Minister ahead of forthcoming confidence votes.
Mr Yousaf had been battling for his political survival after terminating the powersharing deal between the SNP and Scottish Greens on Thursday.
He was facing a vote of no confidence, tabled by the Scottish Conservatives, while Scottish Labour had tabled one of no confidence in the Scottish Government as a whole, with both expected to take place this week.
Bute House
Announcing his resignation at a press conference at Edinburgh’s Bute House on Monday, he said: “After spending the weekend reflecting on what is best for my party, for the government and for the country I lead, I’ve concluded that repairing our relationship across the political divide can only be done with someone else at the helm.
“I have therefore informed the SNP’s national secretary of my intention to stand down as party leader.”
The announcement of Mr Yousaf’s resignation comes exactly 13 months after he was sworn in as Scottish first minister.
Whoever is chosen to replace him will be the seventh person to hold the post since the Scottish Parliament was established in 1999 – as well as being the second person in just over a year to have the top job.
Responding to Mr Yousaf’s announcement, Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth MS said: “I wish Humza Yousaf well for the future and thank him for continuing to strengthen the bond of friendship between his party and mine.
“The case for Scottish independence remains as strong as ever and I look forward to advancing its cause with the new SNP leader in the same way as Plaid Cymru continues to make the case in Wales.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Lasted longer than Truss then. 3 leaders in the same time the Cons went through 5. Hopefully 6 leaders for the cons before the next GE the way they are plotting.
Greens have done for the SNP as the only new leader will be one that is acceptable to them to enable renewal of the deal that has done very little for Scotland but hailed as some kind of wonderful vision of the future. No chance of the Alba MSP getting her foot in the door regardless of any merits in such an arrangement. Come the next election the Scottish Parliament will be even more hung.
I find this very depressing. Unless the SNP and Alba start talking and presenting a unified front, Scotland will never be free and consequently neither will Cymru.
The unionists control everything, doesn’t matter who gains power. The police work for the status quo, media are very pro union, in all nations of the uk, and don’t get me started on education where everything is presented as “if the Anglo says it didn’t happen, it never happened”. Unfortunately, those from Wales are easily manipulated.
It’s down to us to maintain at all times, as I do, that our nationality cannot be changed. It is what it is and our children will continue it. That 55% of us put ‘Welsh’ on a census form seems not enough. That figure must rise and surely will. The current notion of ‘British’ equates to shame. More and more of us all over this island will increasingly want to dissociate from it.
It is well worth for nationalists (Welsh & Scottish) to read the articles on https://wingsoverscotland.com/,