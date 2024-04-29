Humza Yousaf resigns as Scotland’s First Minister

Humza Yousaf has announced his resignation as Scotland’s First Minister ahead of forthcoming confidence votes.

Mr Yousaf had been battling for his political survival after terminating the powersharing deal between the SNP and Scottish Greens on Thursday.

He was facing a vote of no confidence, tabled by the Scottish Conservatives, while Scottish Labour had tabled one of no confidence in the Scottish Government as a whole, with both expected to take place this week.

Bute House

Announcing his resignation at a press conference at Edinburgh’s Bute House on Monday, he said: “After spending the weekend reflecting on what is best for my party, for the government and for the country I lead, I’ve concluded that repairing our relationship across the political divide can only be done with someone else at the helm.

“I have therefore informed the SNP’s national secretary of my intention to stand down as party leader.”

The announcement of Mr Yousaf’s resignation comes exactly 13 months after he was sworn in as Scottish first minister.

Whoever is chosen to replace him will be the seventh person to hold the post since the Scottish Parliament was established in 1999 – as well as being the second person in just over a year to have the top job.

Responding to Mr Yousaf’s announcement, Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth MS said: “I wish Humza Yousaf well for the future and thank him for continuing to strengthen the bond of friendship between his party and mine.

“The case for Scottish independence remains as strong as ever and I look forward to advancing its cause with the new SNP leader in the same way as Plaid Cymru continues to make the case in Wales.”

