Hundreds of jobs at risk as windows giant goes into administration
Windows and doors supplier Everest, which employs over 100 people across its Treherbert and Llantrisant sites, has entered into administration.
According to industry website Construction Enquirer, administrators from ReSolve were appointed on Friday to handle the Everest 2020 Ltd business and will try to find a buyer to salvage all or parts of the operation.
Industry giant
Staff across the company, which is one of the biggest windows and doors suppliers in the UK – employing around 350 across its operations – were informed on Monday after two potential buyers fell through.
In a statement shared to Everest’s website, a spokesperson for the company which is headquartered in Cuffley, Hertfordshire, wrote: “Chris Farrington, Cameron Gunn and Lee Manning of ReSolve Advisory Limited were appointed as Joint Administrators of Everest 2020 Limited (“Everest”) on 24 April 2024.
“If you have any queries in relation to the business and/or administration, please contact us here.
“Chris, Cameron and Lee are licensed to act as Insolvency Practitioners in the United Kingdom by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and, along with their staff, act without personal liability at all times.
“Licenced Insolvency Practitioners who are appointed as Administrators, and their staff, act as agents of the company over which they are appointed. A list of ReSolve’s licensed Insolvency Practitioners can be found on our website.”
Welsh manufacturing
Everest is one of the largest employers in Rhondda Cynon Taf, and the company prides itself on its regional employment.
The double-glazing supplier has been owned by prominent financier Jon Moulton’s investment firm Better Capital for over a decade and its workforce are pinning their hopes on a buyer stepping in to salvage the business and to ensure fulfilment of existing customer orders.
In its ‘Abous Us’ section, the company says: “Everest still manages a dedicated UK manufacturing base in the UK, based in Treherbert in the Upper Rhonda Valley in Wales.
“Having been established for so long we’re proud that Treherbert is a close-knit place. A community where everyone knows everyone and a family atmosphere has prevailed at the factory over the years.
“Families and friends have worked for us – fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, brothers and cousins. The culture has changed as the times have changed but the warm and friendly feel has remained.”
Concern
Following the news that Everest has entered into administration placing over 100 jobs in Rhondda Cynon Taf at risk, Plaid Cymru regional Senedd Member Heledd Fychan has expressed her concern and urged the Welsh Government to provide support to those affected.
Speaking in response to the news, Ms Fychan said: “This is devastating news for those affected, especially coming so soon after hundreds of jobs were lost in the same area following the closure of UK Windows and Doors.
“I’ve tabled a question to the Cabinet Secretary, asking how Welsh Government has supported the company and also what support will be available to those affected.
“Alternative employment is hard to come by in the area, and many people are struggling to make ends meet. The Welsh Government must take action to ensure more employment opportunities are created, and establish if any other businesses are struggling and at risk of closure so steps can be taken to prevent further losses.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.