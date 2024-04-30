Hundreds of jobs at risk as windows giant goes into administration

“If you have any queries in relation to the business and/or administration, please contact us here.

Welsh manufacturing

Everest is one of the largest employers in Rhondda Cynon Taf, and the company prides itself on its regional employment.

The double-glazing supplier has been owned by prominent financier Jon Moulton’s investment firm Better Capital for over a decade and its workforce are pinning their hopes on a buyer stepping in to salvage the business and to ensure fulfilment of existing customer orders.

In its ‘Abous Us’ section, the company says: “Everest still manages a dedicated UK manufacturing base in the UK, based in Treherbert in the Upper Rhonda Valley in Wales.

“Having been established for so long we’re proud that Treherbert is a close-knit place. A community where everyone knows everyone and a family atmosphere has prevailed at the factory over the years.

“Families and friends have worked for us – fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, brothers and cousins. The culture has changed as the times have changed but the warm and friendly feel has remained.”

Concern

Following the news that Everest has entered into administration placing over 100 jobs in Rhondda Cynon Taf at risk, Plaid Cymru regional Senedd Member Heledd Fychan has expressed her concern and urged the Welsh Government to provide support to those affected.

Speaking in response to the news, Ms Fychan said: “This is devastating news for those affected, especially coming so soon after hundreds of jobs were lost in the same area following the closure of UK Windows and Doors.

“I’ve tabled a question to the Cabinet Secretary, asking how Welsh Government has supported the company and also what support will be available to those affected.

“Alternative employment is hard to come by in the area, and many people are struggling to make ends meet. The Welsh Government must take action to ensure more employment opportunities are created, and establish if any other businesses are struggling and at risk of closure so steps can be taken to prevent further losses.”