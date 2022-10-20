Hundreds of new jobs could be created if Welsh paper mill expansion approved

Rory Sheehan, Local Democracy Reporter

Hundreds of new jobs look set to be created at a north Wales paper mill as major expansion and redevelopment plans are recommended to be given the green light.

Next week Flintshire Council’s planning committee will be asked to look at Shotton Paper Mill’s application for 82 hectares of new factory buildings, processing plant, associated landscaping, offices, access and parking.

The business was sold by UPM to Eren Paper Ltd last year.

According to the Economic Development section of the report which will be viewed by members, if granted, the proposals will create 850 new jobs and safeguard 190 current jobs at the site on Weighbridge Road in Deeside.

A report written by the council’s chief planning officer Andrew Farrow, recommends the project is approved subject to conditions – that financial contributions be made towards the delivery of a footway/cycleway along the frontage of Weighbridge Road.

There is also the requirement for the preparation of a Traffic Regulation Order and installation of an extension to the double yellow lines onto part of the Weighbridge Road frontage.

Mr Farrow writes: “The scale of the proposal is significant with site area of 82 hectares of development and building heights ranging from between five metres to a maximum of 42 metres for the paper mill.

“The development will have a striking visual presence and will be visible from a wide area.”

New facility

According to the planning documents, the development will consist of a major new paper production facility, enabling the paper mill to produce paper for containerboard (paper reels), containerboard (flat sheets), cardboard containers (boxes), and tissue products.

The proposals will utilise some of the existing built development on site. Some buildings will be retained and used for a different purpose.

The existing buildings and plant that would be retained are primarily concerned with the reception, cleaning and preparation for use as feedstock of raw recycled paper, and energy generation.

In addition, existing plant will be relocated to make way for the new development.

Flintshire Council’s planning committee will make a decision on the application when they meet next Wednesday (October 26).

