Hundreds of Welsh food manufacturing workers take strike action

A food manufacturer has clashed with a leading trade union over a strike by hundreds of workers at one of its sites in Wales.

Unite accused Oscar Mayer of planning to fire and rehire workers at its factory in Wrexham, leading to a strike which started last month.

The company said claims by the union were inaccurate, adding it has complied with relevant regulations.

Inaccurate

A spokesperson for Oscar Mayer said: “We remain disappointed by Unite’s decision to undertake industrial action and by their public claims to date, which have been factually inaccurate.

“We have engaged fully and constructively with our colleagues and their representatives throughout this process and the majority of our employees have signed the new terms.

“At all times we have complied fully with all relevant regulations, continue to do so, and will defend our approach in the strongest terms should Unite pursue this spurious legal action.

“The changes we have made have not been made lightly but are absolutely necessary to ensure a long-term sustainable business and protect the jobs we provide in the local community.

“These measures also put us in line with the majority of other businesses in our sector and similar companies in the local area.”

Paid breaks

Unite claims the company wants to fire and rehire workers in order to remove some paid breaks, reduce other breaks and eradicate any enhanced payments and days off in lieu for working bank holidays.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said “The actions of Oscar Mayer are totally and utterly wrong. The decision to use abhorrent fire and rehire tactics against its workforce must be immediately reversed.

“We expect the clients of Oscar Mayer to be as appalled as we are, and we will be asking them to do the right thing and get this employer to pull back from the brink.

“Our members are absolutely rock solid and Unite will leave no stone unturned in supporting them.”

Unite has announced it is launching legal claims on behalf of its members at the company.

– Members of Unite at a Bakkavor food factory in Spalding, Lincolnshire, have also been on strike since last month after rejecting a pay offer the union said was worth 6%.

The company said its offer was worth 7.8% for the lowest-paid staff and 6.4% across other grades.

