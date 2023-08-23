Hundreds sign up to run for NSPCC Cymru at Cardiff Half Marathon

Hundreds of runners are preparing to take part in the Cardiff Half Marathon to raise money for the lead charity partner of the event, NSPCC Cymru.

The race, which returns to the Welsh capital on Sunday, October 1, has grown significantly since it was founded in 2003, when just 1,500 people took part.

This year more than 27,500 runners will take part in the 20th anniversary of the event, including around 600 who have so far signed up to run for Team NSPCC.

NSPCC Cymru/Wales has been the lead charity partner since 2018, with the event raising almost £500,000 to date for the children’s charity.

Among those running to raise vital funds for the charity this year will be Megan Coulson, from Bridgend.

Megan, 26, will be running in memory of her mother, Maxine, who died in January and was a lifelong supporter of the NSPCC.

Megan said: “My mum was a lifelong supporter of the NSPCC and spent her career dedicated to protecting children against cruelty.

“She very sadly and suddenly passed away in January of this year but would have turned 60 in October and grew up and lived in Wales so it felt very fitting for me to run the half in memory of her, on her birthday month and to raise

money for a charity that was really close to her heart.”

Megan has already raised £1,500 towards a £2,000 target.

Meanwhile Megan Bowen, from Caerphilly town, will be taking part in one of her first races since being diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome.

Megan, 23, previously represented Wales at an international level and set a Cardiff Parkrun record in her age category at 18 minutes 32, before having to stop running due to chronic fatigue.



Megan said: “I chose to raise funds for the NSPCC because I know the charity does a lot of good work.

“Every child deserves to have a safe space that they can go to when they are suffering from the unimaginable.”

Megan, who is studying Biochemistry at Cardiff University, added: “I have to keep my heart rate low when training.

“It makes it a bit more difficult but I am really enjoying being back running again.”

Dan O’Keefe, a Childline volunteer from Dinas Powys, will be taking part in his 11th consecutive Cardiff Half Marathon as part of a series of challenges over the summer – including the Ironman Wales triathlon – to raise funds for the

children’s counselling service run by the NSPCC.

Dan, 39, said: “I’ve been able to see how important the service is to children and young people and the difference it makes.

“We see contacts from young people who often have not got anyone else to speak to and I think that is what keeps me going back week after week.

“I find it very rewarding being there for children and young people when they really do need someone to turn to.”

Emma Brennan, Supporter Fundraising Manager at NSPCC Cymru/Wales, said: “Each year the Cardiff Half Marathon raises thousands of pounds to support our services, helping us to continue our work protecting children.

“So we are delighted to be the lead charity for this year’s race, and incredibly grateful to all the runners who have chosen to support us.

“There is still time for new runners to join us for this special 20 th anniversary event and help raise vital funds to help us in our fight for every childhood.

“We will be there to support all our Team NSPCC runners around the course and offer a post race reception with food and refreshments on the day.”

For more information about running for Team NSPCC visit cardiffhalfmarathon.co.uk/charity/running-for-nspcc.

