‘Hunger march’ to call on UK Government to end food poverty

Emily Price

The hunger marches of the 1920s will be reenacted by food campaigners in Rhondda Cynon Taf this month in a call to the UK Government to end food poverty.

Nearly 100 years ago, miners and other trade unionists set off from the Rhondda to

London in the very first hunger march.

They were fighting against government cuts and a lack of aid to the poorest in society.

This month, trade unionists and allies are again marching to campaign against hunger and the cost-of-living crisis and are calling on locals to support their efforts.

Campaigners say they are calling on the UK Government to enshrine the right to food in law. They will also collect food and cash donations for local food banks to support people in urgent need.

The Right to Food Rally and Hunger March will depart from the Cynon, Rhondda and Taff valleys on Saturday 25th November.

Marchers will then descend on Pontypridd where they will congregate at YMa for a rally.

Speakers will include Wales football legend Neville Southall and manager of Merthyr Cynon foodbank, Cleide Correia.

Residents are invited to join the marchers for the final stretch through Pontypridd and into the venue.

Poverty

AJ Le Brun from Rhondda Cynon Taf Trades Union Council said: “Like our forebears did in the 1920s, we are again suffering food insecurity and abject poverty. In one of the richest countries in the world, that is an absolute disgrace.”

CWU Rep Jason Richards added: “We will be calling the UK Government to action to end food poverty. We will also be collecting for brilliant local food banks on the day, so please bring a tin to share if you are able.

“We call on people to join trade unions, charities and campaigners in Pontypridd on 25th November to support our Right to Food Rally and Hunger March.”

Those interested in joining the marchers on their way into Pontypridd should

email [email protected].

Spaces are limited for the rally. Supporters should book their place via Eventbrite.

