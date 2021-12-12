Huw Edwards backs full-time Welsh Language Student Officer at Cardiff University

BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards is among Cardiff University alumni who have signed a letter backing a full-time Welsh Language Student Officer at the Student Union.

Cardiff University Students’ Union has previously rebuffed demands from Welsh speaking students to bring it in line with other student unions across Wales by creating the post. At the moment the student union only has a voluntary Welsh Language Officer who has to juggle their duties with their studies.

The Cardiff University Students’ Union board of trustees will meet on Thursday and a decision on the matter could be taken then.

The letter signed by Huw Edwards says that the Students’ Union has a duty to Welsh speaking students and should “support them and ensure they have a voice”.

“As trustees of Wales’s biggest university Student’s Union, you have a duty to protect, promote and defend the Welsh language, and ensure the rights of Welsh speaking students and learners are respected within your institution,” the letter says.

“Sadly, that is not currently the case. The Students’ Union currently has seven full-time sabbatical officers but none of these roles are a dedicated Welsh Language Officer. That is despite Cardiff University having the highest number of Welsh speaking students of any university in Wales.

“This contrasts with the situation at other Welsh university student unions, including Aberystwyth, Bangor and Swansea, where Welsh speakers and learners have a full-time officer to represent their voice within their union.”

Three Senedd Members who are Cardiff University alumni, Luke Fletcher, Rhys ab Owen and Hefin David, have also signed the letter.

The Education Minister Jeremy Miles also appeared to endorse the call for a Welsh Language Student Officer in the Senedd this week, in reply to a question by ended Member Cefon Campbell on the topic.

“In a university that has the highest number of Welsh speakers of all the Welsh universities, it is appropriate that students have employed representation in the union, and that would correspond to the representation that we see in other universities in Wales, as the Member mentioned in his contribution,” Jeremy Miles said.

“This is a matter for the union’s board of trustees. However, if the motion to establish a full-time post for the Welsh language is passed unanimously, as I understand it has been, it would be reasonable to expect that that decision is realised.”