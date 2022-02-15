Huw Edwards comes down with Covid again

Huw Edwards has said he is “on the mend” after he came down with Covid-19 again.

The Welsh BBC broadcaster shared a photo of a positive lateral flow test on Twitter and revealed that he’s been “feeling rough” after catching the virus.

He added that he would be back at work “soon”.

He said:

Been feeling rough but on the mend now – imagine what it could be like without the 3 jabs for protection. Back at work soon. Diolch 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/czBCJanIJY — Huw Edwards (@thehuwedwards) February 15, 2022

Edwards has previously revealed he was off work for three weeks recovering from suspected coronavirus at the beginning of the pandemic.

He said he developed symptoms while walking in Kent in mid-March, in an article for Welsh language magazine, Barn.

The UK-wide lockdown was announced on 23 March. Though he was not tested for the virus, he said a doctor who treated him was “totally convinced it was Covid-19”.

He then returned to work after a period of rest “having fully understood what the illness was”.

