Huw Edwards dismisses redundancy rumours as ‘standard HR exercise’

Welsh news anchor-man Huw Edwards has dismissed claims that he and a raft of top news presenters are set to be made redundant, saying “As my mam says, don’t believe everything in the papers.”

The Mail On Sunday claimed yesterday that Edwards was in line for redundancy along with Reeta Chakrabarti, Clive Myrie and Sophie Raworth as the ‘cash strapped’ organisation restructured its news division in a bid to save costs.

Claiming that the redundancy letters had also been sent to Nick Robinson and Justin Webb on Radio Four’s flagship today programme, the Mail described ‘shockwaves’ being sent through the BBC News.

In a tweet this morning, however, Edwards dismissed the news saying the emails laying out the option for voluntary redundancy to all news staff was a ‘standard HR exercise’ and nothing more.

His tweet, showing him sipping bubbly with his mother, Aerona Protheroe, says: “Reality check. A standard HR exercise by

@BBCNews (one of many over the years) is just that. A standard invitation to consider applying for voluntary redundancy. Nothing more. As my mam says, don’t believe everything in the papers.”

Reality check. A standard HR exercise by @BBCNews (one of many over the years) is just that. A standard invitation to consider applying for voluntary redundancy. Nothing more. As my mam says, don't believe everything in the papers. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/iahxq6SNip — ℍ𝕦𝕨 𝔼𝕕𝕨𝕒𝕣𝕕𝕤 (@thehuwedwards) April 16, 2023

Expressions of interest

According to the Mail On Sunday, the letter sent out to senior figures in BBC News is part of cost-cutting measures announced by Director-General Tim Davie last year and offered staff the opportunity to register for a voluntary redundancy scheme, with an exit payment believed to be capped at £150k.

It is understood that Edwards received the letter despite renewing his contract with the BBC for another three years.

A BBC spokesperson said: “This isn’t about any new job cuts – it’s a standard HR exercise relating to savings we’ve announced previously – and it’s not targeting any individuals; we have to send it to everyone who’s at the same grade.

“We’re looking for expressions of interest in redundancy, not offering it, and it’s not the case that any or everyone who came forward would be accepted.”

