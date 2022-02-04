Support our Nation today - please donate here
Huw Edwards hits out at Jeremy Bowen’s Welsh language comments

04 Feb 2022 2 minutes Read
Jeremy Bowen photo by Nick from Bristol (CC 2.0). Huw Edwards Photo by Brian Minkoff-London Pixels (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Huw Edwards has hit out at the comments BBC colleague Jeremy Bowen made about the Welsh language.

The broadcaster responded after the veteran BBC Middle East Editor claimed that the “determination” of the Welsh Government “to spread” the Welsh language “risks devaluing” his identity.

In response to an article on Nation.Cymru about the remarks, Edwards said he does “like and respect” Bowen, but added that his “take is 1970s Cardiff”.

He also asked whether people should “stop speaking Welsh to make him feel better” and that he “thought criticising government policy was against” the BBC’s “rules”.

Cardiff born-Bowen, whose grandfather spoke the language, made the suggestion about Welsh on the BBC Radio 4 programme This Union: Being Welsh.

In the two-part programme, Bowen, who lives in the district of Camberwell, in London “returns home to Wales in search of what it means to be Welsh.”

He said: “A Welsh Government survey says now 70% in Wales can’t speak Welsh. About 20% of the population speak it regularly.

“Welsh Government’s determination to spread the language risks devaluing the identities of Welsh people like me”.

Grayham Jones
Grayham Jones
2 hours ago

Welsh is the first language in wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 if you don’t like it cross the border into England ok

9
Reply
NOT Grayham Jones
NOT Grayham Jones
11 minutes ago
Reply to  Grayham Jones

How is it the first language of Wales when only 30% speak it. It is unbelievable you can say such racist things like people who do not like Welsh should leave Wales-

-1
Reply
Quornby
Quornby
1 hour ago

He can’t be totally stupid to hold down the job he does. Strange he can’t recognise that he’s a victim of cultural theft. He could do what I’m doing and learn…. That would add value to his Welshness, not that his nationality was ever in doubt.

4
Reply
Mab Meirion
Mab Meirion
1 hour ago

I thought you would not be far behind Huw…

3
Reply
hdavies15
hdavies15
48 minutes ago
Reply to  Mab Meirion

When confronted by “muscular Unionism” you need to be assertive and confident. Da iawn Huw.

1970’s Cardiff was beginning to wake up out in the community although the ruling regime in City Hall was made up almost entirely of Unionist lackeys who craved the occasional royal visit with some smarmy camp follower like George “mam’s boy” Thomas in tow. They were good for a laff though because the kowtowing and arse licking was real panto material. Perhaps that’s what Bowen really identifies with.

2
Reply
Dave
Dave
1 hour ago

great to see the first President of Wales give his view #IndyWales #abolishthemonarchy

5
Reply
phil edwards
phil edwards
6 seconds ago

Jeremy Bowen is still living with a 60/70s Cardiff attitude. He hasn’t moved along with what’s happened in Wales over the last 50 years. That is hardly surprising when he hasn’t lived in Wales for many decades. And how very sad that the BBC gave him such an outsider the opportunity to air such outdated views.

0
Reply

