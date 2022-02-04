Huw Edwards hits out at Jeremy Bowen’s Welsh language comments

Huw Edwards has hit out at the comments BBC colleague Jeremy Bowen made about the Welsh language.

The broadcaster responded after the veteran BBC Middle East Editor claimed that the “determination” of the Welsh Government “to spread” the Welsh language “risks devaluing” his identity.

In response to an article on Nation.Cymru about the remarks, Edwards said he does “like and respect” Bowen, but added that his “take is 1970s Cardiff”.

He also asked whether people should “stop speaking Welsh to make him feel better” and that he “thought criticising government policy was against” the BBC’s “rules”.

Cardiff born-Bowen, whose grandfather spoke the language, made the suggestion about Welsh on the BBC Radio 4 programme This Union: Being Welsh.

I like and respect @bowenbbc 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 We are all products of upbringing – this take is 1970s Cardiff. So stop speaking Welsh to make him feel better? (PS I thought criticising government policy was against @bbcnews rules? Asking for a friend whose Welsh flag was deleted by order 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿) 👍🏻 https://t.co/XGv2i9yhYm — Huw Edwards (@thehuwedwards) February 4, 2022

In the two-part programme, Bowen, who lives in the district of Camberwell, in London “returns home to Wales in search of what it means to be Welsh.”

He said: “A Welsh Government survey says now 70% in Wales can’t speak Welsh. About 20% of the population speak it regularly.

“Welsh Government’s determination to spread the language risks devaluing the identities of Welsh people like me”.

