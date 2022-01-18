Huw Edwards reveals he’d like to be First Minister of Wales

Huw Edwards has revealed that he would like to be the First Minister of Wales.

In an answer during a wide-ranging Q&A with the BBC’s Welsh language news service, Cymru Fyw, in which he was asked who he would like to be for one day, the broadcaster said that he would like the top job.

He said: “I would like to be the First Minister of Wales for one day and I would like to change a couple of things rather fundamentally in one day.

“I believe that would be impossible from the point of view of legislation but, I would like to have a look at a few social things, a few things in relation to education and few economic policies. Being First Minister of Wales for a day would suit me down to the ground.”

He turned to the world of politics for the person, alive or dead, he’d most like to have a drink with.

His choice was the Welsh wizard of politics, David Lloyd George, who rose from humble beginnings to become a reforming Liberal Prime Minister and the architect of the Welfare State.

According to Edwards, Lloyd George achieved “miracles” terms of legislation and succeeded remarkably in the English establishment as a Welsh speaking Welshman.

Edwards added: “He had obvious weaknesses but he did some particularly good things. I would love to have a discussion with him.”

As for the three words, he would use to describe himself, he chose “strong, ambitious and sulky.”

During the interview he revealed the last time he cried properly was his father’s funeral.

He also admitted feeling emotional when listening to a piece of piano music by Beethoven or Rachmaninoff or some pop songs that brought back memories.

‘Favourite book’

Meanwhile, his favourite book in the Welsh language was the classic novel Rhys Lewis by the so-called Welsh Dickens, Daniel Owen from Mold.

He said: “I’ve read it about six times and I burst out laughing every time, with Wil Bryan making fun of the people in chapel. I love it.”

There were no surprises either when he named his home village of Llangennech, near Llanelli in Carmarthenshire, as his favourite place in Wales.

But one thing a lot of people might not have realised about him was that he’s had corrective laser treatment on his eyes.

“I wore glasses”, he said, “for 40 years and more and used contact lenses as well but a doctor in London persuaded me to have laser treatment on my eyes and that was the best thing I’ve done.”

Looking forward to his last day on the planet, he said he would bring the family together, eight of them including his mother, along with Mot, the dog, for a massive meal of steak and chips.

“We would have quite a few bottles of champagne and after that I wouldn’t care much about what was happening,” he concluded as he contemplated oblivion.