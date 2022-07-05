Huw Edwards’ sardonic response to Great British Railways announcement

Broadcaster Huw Edwards has poked fun at today’s announcement of the six shortlisted locations that are in the running to host the headquarters of Great British Railways.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced that Birmingham, Crewe, Derby, Doncaster, Newcastle-upon-Tyne and York will compete in a public vote for the honour of hosting the organisation’s HQ.

According to the UK Government, 42 towns and cities applied for “this prestigious honour” – but there were no applications from Wales.

Taking to Twitter after the finalist were announced, the BBC News presenter wrote: “My understanding of ‘GB’ has been shattered here.”

My understanding of 'GB' has been shattered here. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🤣 https://t.co/RxcShVgWn4 — Huw Edwards (@thehuwedwards) July 5, 2022

The creation of GBR was announced as a one of a series of reforms launched by Grant Shapps just over a year ago.

The UK Government-owned body will oversee rail transport in Great Britain from next year and will oversee rail infrastructure in Wales.

The body that will replace Network Rail will be made up of five ‘regional’ divisions, including a Wales and Western region.

Rail infrastructure is currently not devolved to Wales, but the Welsh Government does have powers over awarding contracts and setting fares on services.

Transport for Wales will still be the rail operator in Wales, overseen by Welsh Government.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

