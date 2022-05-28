Huw Edwards says he ‘can’t fault’ how Charles has done the job of Prince of Wales

Broadcaster Huw Edwards has said that he “can’t fault” how Charles has done the job of Prince of Wales, a judgment he knows will “irritate” some republicans in Wales.

Speaking to the Daily Mail before the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee, parts of the coverage of which he will be presenting, Huw Edwards said that the Prince of Wales had made an effort to take an interest in Wales.

“Some of my best friends who are republicans may get irritated by this, but Prince Charles has taken his duties as the Prince of Wales very seriously,” Huw Edwards said.

“He learned Welsh. He’s very well-read in terms of Welsh history. He takes an interest in Welsh life and culture.

“You can’t fault him for the way he’s tackled the job.”

‘Distance’

Huw Edwards added that while there was a greater sense of detachment from the Queen, he had been given the opportunity to get to know Prince Charles a little better.

“I like that he has very strong opinions but invites you to deliver your own, and listens,” Huw Edwards said.

“He has a great sense of humour, although lots of people don’t get it. He’s eccentric in his way, but that’s rather appealing.

“He can be disarmingly honest. All of those things impress me.”

But Huw Edwards said that it was not his job to become friends with the Royals.

“There’s a distance which is right for the job,” he said. “I’m not there as somebody who’s blowing the party balloons up, so a bit of detachment is good.”

He added that his biggest Royal presenting mistake had been related to Wales, while doing the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall. He called the Massed Bands of the Guards Division the Massed Gangs of the Bards Division.

“Thankfully the Queen hadn’t arrived but everyone else had including the prime minister, the government and the heads of the Armed Forces,” he said.

“The place erupted in laughter. There was no hiding place. I said, ‘Should I say that again?’ And people laughed again.'”

