Huw Edwards slams ‘weird responses’ to tweet about having Covid

Huw Edwards has slammed the “weird responses” to his tweet about coming down with Covid-19.

The Welsh BBC broadcaster revealed yesterday that he had caught the virus again, and shared an image of a positive lateral flow test.

In his post he said that he has been “feeling rough” after catching the virus, that he is “on the mend” and would be back at work “soon”.

He also suggested it would have been a lot worse, had he not had “3 jabs for protection”.

Today, in response to some of the messages he’d received about his post, Huw Edwards said:

A tête-à-tête with Mot about some of the weird responses to my Covid tweet. The absolute state of some people. If you know nothing about science it might be wiser to trust experts all over the world who agree that vaccines reduce the risk of serious illness. 👍🏻🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Yl5nFyE1RN — Huw Edwards (@thehuwedwards) February 16, 2022

‘Suspected coronavirus’

Edwards has previously revealed he was off work for three weeks recovering from suspected coronavirus at the beginning of the pandemic.

He said he developed symptoms while walking in Kent in mid-March, in an article for Welsh language magazine, Barn.

The UK-wide lockdown was announced on 23 March. Though he was not tested for the virus, he said a doctor who treated him was “totally convinced it was Covid-19”.

He then returned to work after a period of rest “having fully understood what the illness was”.

