Huw Edwards to present Welsh language BBC radio slot

Huw Edwards will be one of five presenters to take over BBC Radio Cymru’s 8-10am Sunday Morning programme from next year onwards.

The News at Ten presenter will alongside four others jointly take over the slot left by Dewi Llwyd, who has been the voice of Sunday mornings on the station for 14 years.

Huw Edwards, who lives in London but grew up in Carmarthenshire, said: “The opportunity to broadcast regularly on Radio Cymru is a great pleasure – and I look forward to spending Sunday mornings discussing the state of things in the company of my fellow Welsh people.”

On the 2nd of January, the first journalist to present the slot will be Iwan Griffiths, who corresponded for S4C News and presented highlights programs for the Urdd Eisteddfod over many years.

Also returning to the station will be Betsan Powys, presenter of S4C’s Barn y Bobol and a former editor of BBC Radio Cymru, Bethan Rhys Roberts, chief presenter of Wales Live and S4C Newyddion, and Elliw Gwawr, BBC Wales Parliamentary Correspondent in Westminster.

Elliw Gwawr said: “It’s a privilege to join this talented team of journalists who will succeed Dewi Llwyd on Sunday mornings.

“His programme has been an important part of many of our weekends. I’m really looking forward to joining people in their homes across Wales to talk about topics big and small, and have the opportunity to discuss more than just politics.”

Dafydd Meredydd, Head of Welsh Language Services, said that there was “no better way to fill the gap that Dewi Llwyd leaves on Sunday mornings on Radio Cymru.

“They all have their individual strengths, but also a few things in common, including a smart journalistic mind as well as a warm personality and closeness to the audience that listeners of Dewi Llwyd expect and deserve,” he said.

“As we thank him for his tremendous work and wish Dewi well, it was extremely exciting to be able to welcome Bethan, Betsan, Elliw, Huw and Iwan to our family of presenters on Radio Cymru. Good luck to them!”

The first Sunday morning program with the new presenters will be heard on BBC Radio Cymru and on BBC Sounds from 8am to 10am on Sunday morning January 2nd 2021 and Iwan Griffiths will be the first to present.